Feix&Merlin proposes new use for DSDHA Broadgate containers

Feix&Merlin Architects has submitted plans for a two-storey pavilion at Regent’s Place re-using shipping containers from a previous installation by DSDHA at Broadgate

The south London practice said its scheme near Regent’s Park would accommodate a variety of uses, including hospitality, food and drink, and community.

As well as the containers, items such as windows, doors and cladding have been salvaged from the pop-up DSDHA scheme in the City, completed in 2018.

Sustainability has been a key driver for Feix&Merlin in creating its Regent’s Place scheme for developer British Land – the practice’s first scheme for the developer. Other elements include green walls and roof.

‘British Land has great plans for enlivening this square with lots of new public realm improvements and we are very excited about our contribution to that,’ said the practice in a statement.

‘This pavilion will create a new positive sense of identity to the square and a new focus for both the people that work there, as well as a welcoming place for the wider local community to enjoy.

’We’re looking forward to a time when we can all get together again and enjoy the events and screenings, the café, and community spaces in the new pavilion.’

Stacking the containers allows the creation of several open-air spaces. The pavilion will be fully accessible, and benefit from a lift. It is designed to be used by all sections of the community, with functions and affordable workspace on the agenda.

Subject to planning, the scheme could be completed by the end of this year.