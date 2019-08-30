Feix&Merlin draws up Birmingham 'forever home' plans for HS2 design guru

The four-storey ’forever home’, proposed for the vacant site on the north-western edge of Birmingham city centre will be clad in dark brick and feature a double-height corner window and Crittall-style windows set back in deep reveals.

The plans also include a double-height entrance courtyard, a second-floor terrace and a walled garden on the roof.

According to the practice, Stockley, a well-known built environment expert and former chair of the Places Matter! design review panel, has been a ’mentor, friend and work colleague of ours for almost 20 years’.

Architects and client, then an external consultant heading up engineers Stockley Associates, first met on ’some of the large Alsop masterplans in the 2000s’ – practice founders Julia Feix and Tarek Merlin both worked with the late Will Alsop.

They said: ’We’re delighted to be working on a forever home for Martin and his family, and especially pleased this commission is outside London. The local area of the Jewellery Quarter in Birmingham is – pun unavoidable – a little gem in the heart of the bustling city, and it will undoubtedly continue to evolve with new mixed-use developments over the coming years.

’This particular site sits prominently on a corner, surrounded by both new and old industrial buildings, with spectacular views back towards the big buildings of Birmingham city centre.’

Subject to planning approval, the 352m² project is set to complete in summer 2021.

Show Fullscreen Feix merlin stockley physical model p7291774

Client’s view: Martin Stockley In early 2014 we took an opportunity to live and work in Moscow for several years and in the process decided that on our return we would move from the country idyll of Bunbury in Cheshire to bustling Birmingham. I knew the Jewellery Quarter from my work and was a design review panel member at [West Midlands design review service] MADE for a number of years. When this site came on the market it seemed like the ideal project for our return to the UK. Feix&Merlin Architects was a natural choice for us. We know and trust them, admire their work and most of all enjoy their company. Working with small, interesting practices means that we get director-level attention and the knowledge that Julia, Tarek and their team are as invested in the project’s success as we are. Our brief was fairly simple, some detailed requirements and the wish to create a beautiful new home for our next adventure. We were able to allow Feix&Merlin the freedom to to use the site volume to create joyous living spaces. That they have surely done. Show Fullscreen Feix merlin stockley painting p7291749

Project data

Location: Jewellery Quarter, Birmingham

Type of project: New-build private house

Client: Private Residential client Martin Stockley and family.

Architect: Feix&Merlin

Quantity surveyor: PT Projects

Completion date: target summer 2021

Gross internal floor area: 352.45m²

Form of contract and/or procurement: anticipated to be Construction Management