Feilden+Mawson wins contest for Czech winery

Feilden+Mawson has won an international invited competition for a new winery in the South Moravian Mikulov region of the Czech Republic
The London practice – which set up a Prague studio 15 years ago – was chosen ahead of rival shortlisted bids by local firms Hut Architektury Martin Rajins and A1 Architects to win the commission.
The project will create a new base for the Mikrosvin Winery, which is famous for its Welschrieslings, which regularly score in competitions nationally and internationally.
The new facility will be constructed next to an existing ‘wine cellar street’ featuring six disused cellars and located around 1km from Dolni Dunajovice – one of the oldest wine-making villages of South Moravia.
Feilden+Mawson’s winning scheme will connected the old cellars to a new building underground while fully integrate the structures into the wine fermentation process as well as making them publicly accessible.
Architect’s view
The proposal is to connect these old cellars to the new building underground and fully integrate them in the fermentation process as well as making them publicly accessible. The aim is to use the morphology of the site for a gravitation grape reception method and use the existing slope to conceal the new processing plant below the terrain, where it is best protected against climate extremes.
Above ground, three smaller volumes with a mutual architectural language and scale define the public face of the winery. The three volumes share similar roof modulation to form a composed trinity which represents winemaking process, wine tasting and accommodation of visitors.
The aim of the architectural proposal is to create a symbiosis with the landscape through complementary volumetric geometry. The building is in contrast as well as in line with the landscape, with the characteristic angular roofs reacting to the soft morphology of the surrounding hills with their typical vineyard structures. The roof angles also respond to the architecture of the existing wine cellars. The soft texture and earthy colour of the fair-faced concrete façades relate to the rich geological diversity of the agricultural and wine landscape.
