Feilden+Mawson wins contest for Czech winery

Feilden+Mawson has won an international invited competition for a new winery in the South Moravian Mikulov region of the Czech Republic

The London practice – which set up a Prague studio 15 years ago – was chosen ahead of rival shortlisted bids by local firms Hut Architektury Martin Rajins and A1 Architects to win the commission.

The project will create a new base for the Mikrosvin Winery, which is famous for its Welschrieslings, which regularly score in competitions nationally and internationally.

The new facility will be constructed next to an existing ‘wine cellar street’ featuring six disused cellars and located around 1km from Dolni Dunajovice – one of the oldest wine-making villages of South Moravia.

Feilden+Mawson’s winning scheme will connected the old cellars to a new building underground while fully integrate the structures into the wine fermentation process as well as making them publicly accessible.