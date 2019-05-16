Feilden Fowles' sculpture park centre wins big in RIBA Yorkshire Awards 2019

Feilden Fowles’ visitor centre and gallery for Yorkshire Sculpture Park has taken two of the special category awards, including the region’s Building of the Year award
The Weston, a new visitor centre and gallery on the site of a former millstone grit quarry within the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, which was covered by the AJ in March, also garnered the Client of the Year Award.
Sheffield-based practice Chiles Evans + Care Architects also featured twice, with special commendations in the Special Award for Small Project and Project Architect of the Year categories, for its modernisation of the 19th-century Hollis Building in Sheffield.
Both projects complete a list of five RIBA Regional Award winners, whittled down from a 15-strong shortlist. Other winners include a school by Bond Bryan Architects, the refurbishment of Leeds City Council’s headquarters by BDP and the restoration of a tithe barn in the Yorkshire Dales National Park by Pearce Bottomley Architects.
RIBA Yorkshire judging panel chair Stephen Hill said of this year’s winners: ‘The variety of winning buildings in the 2019 RIBA Yorkshire Awards, whilst superficially different, all share a commonality in that their designs are very much a response to their unique context.
‘Whether careful adaptions of historic buildings, the reinvigoration of a tired 1970s office or a completely new building, these are all thoughtful and considered projects, each exhibiting its own special qualities.’
The winners were announced at an awards ceremony at the Aspire events venue in Leeds last night, attended by RIBA president elect Alan Jones. The regional winners will now be considered for RIBA National Awards (announced on Thursday 27 June) and, in turn, the RIBA Stirling Prize.
Yorkshire regional award winners
The Hollis Building, Sheffield by Chiles Evans + Care Architects
Source: Image by Dug Wilders
The Weston, Wakefield, by Feilden Fowles Architects
Source: Image by Mikael Olsson
The Great Barn, Bolton Abbey by Pearce Bottomley Architects
Source: Image by Gillian Haves
Merrion House, Leeds, by BDP
Source: Image by Paul Karalius
Mercia School, Sheffield, by Bond Bryan Architects
Source: Image by Phil Grayston
