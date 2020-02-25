Unsupported browser

Feilden Clegg Bradley to design long-term replacement for RSHP’s pop-up Lewisham housing

25 February, 2020 By

Ladywell existing site
Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios (FCBS) has been picked to build a permanent housing development on the plot of RSHP’s PLACE/Ladywell pop-up homes scheme in south London

The practice was appointed by Lewisham Homes, the social housing provider for Lewisham Council, to develop designs for a 300-home project on the former Ladywell Leisure Centre site currently occupied by the temporary, modular RSHP scheme.

The colourful ’pioneering pop-up village’ for homeless families came in for criticism last year after research revealed that residents felt they were ‘on show’ in the prototype demountable development built using off-site manufacturing processes.

The study by Royal Holloway, University of London, which explored residents’ experiences of living at the 24-home block, claimed there had been a lack of attention to what it is like to live in.

It added that some of those living in the scheme had issues with the brightly coloured panels, saying there were reports it made them ’feel stigmatised’.

The four-year-old block is now set to be dismantled and moved to another location in Lewisham.

Source: Lewisham Council

FCBS’s long-term replacement for the homeless accommodation aims to provide ‘50 per cent new social rented council homes’. The architects will be hosting a community workshop event on the site, featuring an interactive site model which can be used by residents and school children to propose their own designs, late this week (27 February).

The practice will be collaborating with local artist Jake Sherwood, who has previously worked with Architects for Social Housing and Open House London while in Central Hill Estate on Gipsy Hill. He said: ’It’s really exciting for me to be part of the consultation process at this early stage, where good engagement – and good art – can have the most impact.

’[Models] have a fantastic ability to help visualise and contextualise what might be built, but also give a critical and creative opportunity for collective discussions during the making of the model that can help to shape later development.’ 

Ladywell jakesherwood model in progress

FCBS’s Ladywell proposals from 2020 - Jake Sherwood, model in progress

FCBS’s Ladywell proposals from 2020 - Jake Sherwood, model in progress

Comment
