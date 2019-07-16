Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios gets green light for 15-storey Bristol tower

Bristol councillors have approved proposals by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios (FCBS) for a 15-storey residential tower on the vacant site of a former petrol station

The studio’s 152-home Bath Road scheme was granted planning consent by the city council’s Development Control A committee.

Local practice Angus Meek Architects had a 114-home, 12-storey scheme for the same site rejected in 2008 on grounds including ‘excessive bulk and scale’.

But councillors acted in line with planning officer advice in approving the FCBS plans – despite objections from local councillor John Wellington and resident bodies on matters including the height of the tower.

Officers said: ‘The tower building is proposed in tandem with six and seven-storey buildings, which are considered to assist the transition in scale down to the surrounding context.

‘The tower element would depart from current context but it is considered that this is justified in townscape terms, since the site is identified as being appropriate for a landmark building in the Spatial Framework and the building would provide an urban link between Paintworks and Temple Meads.’

The approved scheme will be located next to the River Avon and within the Bristol Temple Meads Enterprise Zone.

Backed by Hadley Property Group, it will provide mostly two-bed homes, with a number of smaller and larger units. About one in five of the homes will be affordable, split between shared ownership and sub-market rent.

Commercial office and retail space will face onto Bath Road and the river, with a new public square offering opportunities for small events.

The façade will be largely brick-clad, with varying colours and reveal depths.

FCBS partner Jason Cornish said: ‘The delivery of the project will ensure a currently dilapidated site is transformed to provide much needed affordable housing. The design provides a significantly improved public realm with links to the river and allowance for future pedestrian links to adjacent sites.’

Andy Portlock, chief executive at Hadley Property Group, added: ‘The approval of our Bath Road submission is a statement of both Bristol’s determination to deliver the housing which the city needs, and our own commitment to playing a part in that regeneration. A collaborative, cross-sector approach is key to meeting housing needs, and we are looking forward to getting started on site.’