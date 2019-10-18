FCBS’s ‘bold’ 22-storey Manchester housing block finally approved

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios’ proposed 22-storey housing block opposite Manchester’s Arndale Centre has finally been approved – at the fourth time of asking

In September, developer CEG asked Manchester City Council to defer consideration of the practice’s £79 million designs for 20-36 High Street, which will replace a ‘predominantly vacant 1970s building’ designed by Leach Rhodes Walker.

A decision on the 361-home scheme, which will be clad with ivory-white glazed ceramic tiles, was initially expected back in June, but councillors postponed a decision so they could make a site visit.

Then in July the developer successfully requested a postponement of the rescheduled committee date so it could finalise an arrangement for potential payments towards offsite affordable housing. CEG subsequently offered £1 million towards this housing, with provision for further payments if the market value of the homes within the development increased.

Councillors voted to back the scheme this week by seven votes to two.

The proposal had come in for criticism from Historic England, which raised heritage concerns about the loss of 20-22 High Street, describing the front elevation of the 1915 former warehouse as ‘very fine’. The First World War-era building features hand-carved keystone faces, Art Nouveau stained glass windows and an Art Deco tiled entrance vestibule.

According to the team, the inspiration for the new 32,800m² scheme draws on the designs of the nearby 1932 Debenhams store by Fairhursts and Joseph Sunlight’s Grade II-listed Sunlight House in Little Quay Street of the same year.

The ground floor will provide spaces for cafés, restaurants and shops. The plans also include the reopening of the Stationer’s Court which will become ‘a tranquil public green space’ connecting the High Street and the Northern Quarter.

CEG head of strategic development David Hodgson admitted that the scheme was an ‘extremely challenging regeneration project on a constrained brownfield site’.

He said the approval had ‘provided the opportunity to transform this rundown building with a bold, confident and distinctly Mancunian building. We are pleased that the committee has acknowledged this and allows CEG to move forward.’

FCBS partner Alex Whitbread said: ‘The scheme for High Street Manchester is a bold piece of architecture that draws inspiration from the Art Deco architecture and economic aspirations of central Manchester.

‘Our scheme sets the tone for the next phase of development on High Street – sustainable, social and connected.’

A future timescale is not yet known.

