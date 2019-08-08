FCBS wins approval for next phase of Cornish harbour scheme

Councillors have granted detailed planning permission for the first phase of a major mixed-use scheme by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios within a World Heritage Site in Cornwall

The county council’s Strategic Planning Committee approved proposals by the Top 20 AJ100 practice for 151 homes plus retail and business space at North Quay in Hayle.

FCBS won outline permission for a broader redevelopment of North Quay in 2010, and has since secured consent for a separate scheme on the harbour’s South Quay.

This latest decision gives the green light for the first section of the initial masterplan, including 131 flats, 20 houses, 2,000m² of shops, almost 600m² of business space, storage facilities for fishermen and more than 300 parking spaces.

A number of changes were made by the practice over the nine years since outline consent was granted. Following extensive consultation with local and national heritage bodies, one of the scheme’s 12 blocks was reduced from six storeys to three; several others had a floor removed; and one had black zinc cladding dropped in favour of anodised aluminium.

Planning officers conceded that harm would be done to the Cornwall and West Devon Mining Landscape World Heritage Site.

’Moving from what was essentially an open quay to a built development inevitably has some negative impacts,’ said the planning report to councillors.

’The identified harm, however, caused to the open character and appearance of the conservation area and associated outstanding universal value of the World Heritage Site is considered to be modest …[and]… outweighed by the wider public benefit offered by the proposal.’

Officers described the FCBS scheme as a ’very high-quality development’.

The practice said its designs took inspiration from Cornish harboursides, the coal wharf heritage of the site and the distinctive natural landscape. A new public square will provide public space.

Associate Matt Williams said: ’Developing a scheme for Hayle that works with the operational needs of the historic harbour, the economic and residential requirements of the town and the setting of the site – a conservation area, a World Heritage Site and adjacent to a site of special scientific interest – was challenging, but has resulted in a place that will complement and enhance the historic town.’

Simon Wright of developer Sennybridge, which is backing the North Quay scheme, said he was ‘pleased’ to receive planning permission.

‘The heart of the vision was to ensure that Hayle’s outstanding natural beauty and industrial history were at the forefront of our plans,’ he said. ‘We are extremely proud of the scheme that has been developed by FCBS and look forward to making this an exciting place to live, work and visit.’

The first phase of the project could start early next year.

The wider £250 million North Quay development includes about 300 dwellings, a boutique hotel, a watersports hub and works to a Grade II-listed stable block.

Meanwhile phase two of the South Quay scheme – approved last year (pictured below) – will create 30 homes, two restaurants and a performance space.