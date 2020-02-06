FCBS wins approval for mixed-use scheme to replace Bristol eyesore

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios has received detailed planning consent for a new building in Bristol housing offices, shops and catering outlets

The 2,850m² scheme for developer THATGroup will replace a derelict row of shops and one-time temporary ice rink in Clifton, branded a local eyesore, that has lain empty for six years.

The new building at 2-16 Clifton Down Road next to Clifton Arcade will house a food store, cafés, shops, a restaurant and offices and play a role in regenerating of the local area.

The architects have tried to fit the scheme into a range of historical contexts, from the Georgian terraced houses to the Victorian Clifton Arcade.

The plan involves extensive landscaping to the surrounding streets, including resurfacing, and planting and outdoor seating areas aim to continue the alfresco café culture of the neighbouring area.

’Working together with THATGroup and through consultation with the general public, the proposed scheme has been set respectfully within the surrounding context,’ said architect Ashley Clayton.

‘The proposed scheme is a result of listening to the people of Clifton and understanding how good contemporary design can enhance historically significant parts of cities.’

A future timescale for the project is not yet known.

Project Data

Client THATGroup

Architect Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Project Manager IESIS Group

Engineer Buro Happold

Landscape architect B|D Landscapes

Sustainability consultant Box Twenty

BREEAM consultant Sustainable Construction Services

Planning consultant Tetlow King Planning

Transport planning consultant TPA

Heritage consultant Cotswolds Archaeology

Public relations consultant Avril Baker Consultancy

Gross internal floor area 2,850m²