FCBS to develop telecoms site famed for moon landing broadcast

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios is to draw up plans for development of the Cornwall radiocommunications complex that helped broadcast the moon landings 50 years ago

The AJ100 practice has been appointed to work on Goonhilly Earth Station near Helston in western Cornwall.

A giant satellite dish at the site was integral to the international broadcast of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the lunar surface on 20 July 1969.

Now FCBS will draw up plans for a visitor centre, a workspace and a facility to manufacture components for the space sector.

Founding partner Peter Clegg said: ‘As someone who remembers watching the moon landing 50 years ago, the name Goonhilly Down will be indelibly fixed in my memory. It’s great to be working on a site which has such significance in connecting the Earth to the universe.’

Associate Matt Williams added: ‘This is an important site for Cornwall as well as the UK’s space and communications industry. Our masterplan vision for the site balances technology and nature, and we are thrilled to be working with Goonhilly to develop an international centre for future education, research and commerce.’

Goonhilly Earth Station chief executive Ian Jones said: ‘Developing the site for the future while honouring its legacy in terms of technology and its natural environment has always been important to us, and we are delighted to be able to work with FCBS to advance plans for our exciting vision.’

FCBS is working with Grant Associates, Momentum Engineering and E3 Consulting on the scheme.

The practice has already worked at the more famous Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire, the home of the Lovell Telescope, where it completed a new visitor centre in May 2011.