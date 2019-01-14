FCBS submits plans for £20 million primary school in London’s Docklands

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios (FCBS) has submitted ‘Brunel-inspired’ designs for a new primary school building in London’s Docklands
The Bath-based practice’s plans include the demolition of all existing buildings on the site, which sits between Hawkstone Road and Rotherhithe New Road, and the construction of a new two-storey school.
Plans have been lodged with Southwark Council for the 3,400m² project which would accommodate up to 630 pupils as well as a 60-place integrated nursery.
According to the architect, the building’s design has been inspired by the area’s dockyard and engineering past.
Documents sent to the council state: ’The conceptual idea for the building seeks to evoke the memory of past. The ribbon of the garden wall wraps around the site creating a protected central courtyard evocative of the historic basins and dry docks which were once carved out of the Rotherhithe peninsula.’
’The organic shapes and materials of the landscape flow into the ‘basin’ of the courtyard which is framed by the more rectilinear walls of the building, inspired by the retaining walls of the dry docks and Brunel’s engineering legacy.’
The Rotherhithe Primary School project sits just south of British Land’s giant Canada Water regeneration scheme, which is currently under consideration by Southwark Council.
Helen Roberts, partner at FCBStudios said: ’The new buildings for Rotherhithe Primary School will transform the existing school’s estate, replacing the exhausted 1970s single storey buildings and expanding the capacity of the school to 630 children plus a 60 place nursery.
’The scheme is conceived is ‘a school in a garden’, extending the green of Southwark Park in to the site to create a protected outdoor environment for the children, which the new buildings will frame.’
Subject to approval, work will start on site in 2019.
I 1903 print
Project data
Location London Borough of Southwark
Type of project School
Client London Borough of Southwark Regeneration Division
Architect Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Landscape architect Fabrik
Planning consultant Southwark Council
Structural and Civil engineer Waterman Structures Ltd
M&E consultant Waterman Building Services Ltd
Quantity surveyor Faithful + Gould
Principal Designer Faithful + Gould
BREEAM Advisor Faithful & Gould
Acoustic Engineer Ramboll Acoustics
Fire Engineer The Fire Surgery
Transportation Consultant MLM
Funding London Borough of Southwark
Start on site date enabling works 2019; main works 2020
Completion date 2021
Gross internal floor area approx. 3,400m²
