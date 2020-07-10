FCBS submits £200m second phase of Cornish harbour overhaul

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios (FCBS) has put forward plans for a 377-home scheme within a World Heritage Site in Cornwall

The AJ100 practice handed in a reserved matters application to the county council for the £200 million second phase of its ongoing North Quay development in the seaside town of Hayle.

FCBS won outline permission for a major overhaul of North Quay in 2010 before securing full consent for the first phase of the project last summer.

Now the practice has applied to start the second phase, which would include a hotel, cinema, art gallery, water sports centre and almost 600m² of retail space. It would also feature a harbour upgrade with improved facilities for local fishermen.

FCBS associate Matt Williams said the scheme had been influenced by Hayle’s ‘exceptional beauty, inspirational history, and a community engaged with its future’.

‘We have been involved in the regeneration of this significant brownfield site for 10 years and have had the unique opportunity to shape the vision for the port,’ he added.

‘With construction of our first phase fully under way, this next phase will deliver the facilities and housing that will support the continued economic and community success of the town.’

Project backer Sennybridge said it aimed to ‘put Hayle Harbour on the map as a desirable destination’.

Chief executive Simon Wright added: ‘At the heart of these proposal is a commitment to quality of design; support for local marine industries and water users; promoting a busy and successful working harbour; and creating a bustling and lively waterside quarter open to the community and visitors year-round.’

The approved first phase of North Quay provides 151 homes plus retail and business space.

Planning officers last year conceded that harm would be done to the Cornwall and West Devon Mining Landscape World Heritage Site by this first phase. But they told councillors this harm was ’considered to be modest [and] outweighed by the wider public benefit offered by the proposal’.

FCBS has also secured consent for a separate scheme on the harbour’s South Quay.

A decision is awaited on the second phase of the North Quay project.

FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay scheme - model

Project data - second phase Architects FCBS

Client Sennybridge

Planning consultant David Lock Associates

Landscape architects Churchman Thornhill Finch

Energy consultant Edp

Structural engineer WSP

Infrastructure consultant Vectos

Heritage consultant Collective

Images Secchi Smith

Budget £200million

Total area 74,000m² of new buildings