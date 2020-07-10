Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

FCBS submits £200m second phase of Cornish harbour overhaul

10 July, 2020 By Greg Pitcher

FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay phase 2

FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay phase 2

Source:Secchi Smith

1/11

Hide caption

  • FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay phase 2

    FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay phase 2

    Source:Secchi Smith

  • FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay phase 2 - watersports hub

    FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay phase 2 - watersports hub

    Source:Secchi Smith

  • FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay phase 2 - Riviere Fields

    FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay phase 2 - Riviere Fields

    Source:Secchi Smith

  • FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay phase 2 - Riviere Fields

    FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay phase 2 - Riviere Fields

    Source:Secchi Smith

  • FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay phase 2 - Chieftains Yard

    FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay phase 2 - Chieftains Yard

    Source:Secchi Smith

  • FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay phase 2 - The Yards

    FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay phase 2 - The Yards

    Source:Secchi Smith

  • FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay overhaul - masterplan

    FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay overhaul - masterplan

  • FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay scheme - model

    FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay scheme - model

  • FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay scheme - model

    FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay scheme - model

  • FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay scheme - model

    FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay scheme - model

  • Hayle north quay forbes massie

    Hayle Harbour North Quay phase 1 - approved in 2019

    Source:Forbes Massie

  • Comment

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios (FCBS) has put forward plans for a 377-home scheme within a World Heritage Site in Cornwall

The AJ100 practice handed in a reserved matters application to the county council for the £200 million second phase of its ongoing North Quay development in the seaside town of Hayle.

FCBS won outline permission for a major overhaul of North Quay in 2010 before securing full consent for the first phase of the project last summer.

Now the practice has applied to start the second phase, which would include a hotel, cinema, art gallery, water sports centre and almost 600m² of retail space. It would also feature a harbour upgrade with improved facilities for local fishermen.

FCBS associate Matt Williams said the scheme had been influenced by Hayle’s ‘exceptional beauty, inspirational history, and a community engaged with its future’.

‘We have been involved in the regeneration of this significant brownfield site for 10 years and have had the unique opportunity to shape the vision for the port,’ he added.

‘With construction of our first phase fully under way, this next phase will deliver the facilities and housing that will support the continued economic and community success of the town.’

Project backer Sennybridge said it aimed to ‘put Hayle Harbour on the map as a desirable destination’.

Chief executive Simon Wright added: ‘At the heart of these proposal is a commitment to quality of design; support for local marine industries and water users; promoting a busy and successful working harbour; and creating a bustling and lively waterside quarter open to the community and visitors year-round.’

The approved first phase of North Quay provides 151 homes plus retail and business space.

Planning officers last year conceded that harm would be done to the Cornwall and West Devon Mining Landscape World Heritage Site by this first phase. But they told councillors this harm was ’considered to be modest [and] outweighed by the wider public benefit offered by the proposal’.

FCBS has also secured consent for a separate scheme on the harbour’s South Quay.

A decision is awaited on the second phase of the North Quay project.

FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay scheme - model

FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay scheme - model

FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay scheme - model

Project data - second phase

Architects FCBS
Client Sennybridge
Planning consultant David Lock Associates
Landscape architects Churchman Thornhill Finch
Energy consultant Edp
Structural engineer WSP
Infrastructure consultant Vectos
Heritage consultant Collective
Images Secchi Smith
Budget £200million
Total area 74,000m² of new buildings

FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay overhaul - masterplan

FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay overhaul - masterplan

FCBS Hayle Harbour North Quay overhaul - masterplan

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more