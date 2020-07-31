FCBS gets the OK for net zero carbon timber office block in Vauxhall

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios has been given the go-ahead to replace a former Costa Coffee roastery in south London with a timber-framed office block

Lambeth Council’s Planning Applications Committee granted planning permission for the AJ100 practice’s Paradise scheme in Vauxhall.

Backed by developer Bywater Properties, the scheme will create more than 5,000m² of floor space for office, research and light industrial use. More than 10 per cent of the floor area could be ‘maker space’, with two-thirds of this affordable and available to local firms.

Planning officers said there were no objections to the demolition of the existing buildings on the site, which were last used by the coffee maker in 2017.

They added: ‘The proposed building would be an appropriate massing and scale to its surroundings and the proposed design would be of a high quality, improving the public realm through opening up the façades to provide some upper-floor active frontage visible to passing pedestrians and trains. The detailed design also makes a commendable nod to the site’s rich industrial history.’

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios said it put a strong emphasis on sustainability and occupier health when designing the project.

With a cross-laminated timber structure and a number of energy efficiency measures, the building is targeting net zero carbon emissions. It has been designed to be easy to dismantle at the end of its life.

Exposed timber and high levels of natural light and ventilation are key aspects of the wellbeing strategy, which was created with the WELL healthy buildings guidelines in mind.

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios partner Alex Whitbread said: ‘Paradise was born of a collective approach to sustainable design, humanistic values and quality place-making, but also the desire to make a healthy and innovative workplace that people would love to use.

‘Paradise is designed to be part of its local and city-wide community and to make a responsible contribution globally. With this scheme receiving planning permission, we hope it will set the standard for office design that is net zero carbon and has the wellbeing of the user at the fore.’

Bywater Properties principal Theo Mitchell added: ‘We are extremely proud to have received planning permission for Paradise at what is a critical time for our environment and economy. We know that if we are to make a sustainable recovery from the impact of Covid-19, we must build in a way which is cleaner, greener and healthier than before.

‘We believe this project sets a benchmark for healthy and environmentally aware design.’

Project data Client Bywater Properties

Architect Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Structural engineer Webb Yates

M&E / Sustainability engineer Buro Happold

Planning consultant RPS Group

Project manager Quantem

Façade consultant Arup

Townscape consultant Turley

Heritage consultant CGMS

Acoustic consultant Max Fordham

Fire consultant Buro Happold

Well consultant Buro Happold

Visualisation PixelFlakes

Gross internal area 5,500m²

Project start November 2018

Planning achieved July 2020

Software used Revit