FCBS and HLM win brace of major Sheffield schemes

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios (FCBS) and HLM have clinched an £85 million pair of landmark mixed-use regeneration schemes in Sheffield

The two teams will each design a block within Sheffield City Council £470 million Heart of the City II development, masterplanned by Leonard Design, for the 7ha area between Barker’s Pool, Pinstone Street and Charter Row.

HLM has been chosen for a £1.3 million-to-£1.5 million contract to design a major £45 million hotel, residential, office and retail scheme known as Block A, a 15,937m2 site overlooking the Peace Gardens and Sheffield Town Hall.

FCBS has meanwhile been selected for a £1.8 million contract covering a £40 million retail, food and beverage, and leisure complex, on a nearby 12,825m2 site known as Block H. Both schemes were tendered last year by the local authority, which has declined to confirm the shortlists.

The council appointed Queensberry as strategic development partner in 2016, and developed an overarching masterplan for the Heart of the City II scheme.

In its brief for the jobs, it said: ‘Block A is a key gateway to the scheme with frontage to Pinstone Street/Peace Gardens and Barkers Pool. Block H is regarded as the commercial heart of the masterplan with key linkages and connections to all other elements of the masterplan and Sheffield city centre.’

Sheffield is the third largest metropolitan area in England with more than 1.5 million inhabitants. Heart of the City II will deliver around 140,000m2 of retail, leisure, office and housing in the centre of the settlement.

The mega project will redevelop eight large city centre blocks, located a short distance from Sheffield Station and Sheffield Hallam University, over the next six years. A new HSBC office block by Leonard Design is already under construction as part of the scheme.