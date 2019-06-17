FaulknerBrowns wins Nottingham library project

FaulknerBrowns Architects has won a competition to design the inside of an ambitious new library in the East Midlands.

Nottingham City Council selected the Newcastle practice to shape the internal fit-out of the city’s planned Central Library. Local practice Leonard Design Architects is overseeing the shell and core of the structure on the Broadmarsh Car Park site in the Southside area of the city.

The council said FaulknerBrowns had won the work off the back of two RIBA Award-winning modern library projects on Tyneside: Hebburn Central and The Word (pictured bottom).

Councillors have outlined an ambition for Nottingham’s Central Library to feature the UK’s best children’s book collection.

Councillor Dave Trimble said: ‘Nottingham City Council has committed to building a new Central Library and the best children’s library in the country. To bring on architects with the track record of FaulknerBrowns is exciting for the city.

‘The Word in South Shields is a fantastic building that has helped to regenerate the area and has brought more local people into their library and more visitors from across the country, and we look forward to seeing the proposals put forward for Nottingham.’

FaulknerBrowns partner Steve McIntyre, said: ‘We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity with this project to build upon the huge success of The Word, the National Centre for the Written Word in South Shields. We are excited by the council’s ambition to create a library for the future – a destination in the heart of Nottingham city centre to inspire visitors of all ages.’