FaulknerBrowns reveals final Goodsyard designs as plans submitted

FaulknerBrowns has submitted a revised masterplan for Shoreditch’s Bishopsgate Goodsyard as developers try once again to win approval for the long-running City fringe project

The joint venture backers of the 4.2ha Shoreditch scheme – Hammerson and Ballymore – have lodged plans to the GLA as an amendment to the existing planning application for 500 homes and 130,000m² of workspace.

The final scheme includes an uplift in affordable housing from 35 per cent to 50 per cent. Earlier this year, under pressure from planners, developers also increased the scheme’s number of homes from an original 250 to 450 and finally to 500.

The latest scheme also includes a ’high line-style’ public park sitting on top of the restored railway arches that will include a series of connected gardens, terraces and walkways.

Of the 500 homes, 50 per cent will be affordable, a mix of shared ownership and affordable rent with the proportions currently being negotiated by the GLA.

The AJ understands that the increase from 15 to 50 per cent affordable housing on the Goodsyard site involved a tussle between GLA planners and developers over whether the site, formerly owned by Railtrack, should be treated as public land.

The reworked plan is itself a radical redesign of a taller previous scheme, masterplan by Farrells which first emerged in 2014.

Scrapped last year, that proposal featured a cluster of six towers ranging in height up to 46 storeys and including a pair of residential skyscrapers designed by PLP.

Revealed in November 2018, FaulknerBrowns’ (stage 1) proposals provided just 250 homes, the scheme having been shunk from the PLP plans with the tallest element trimmed to 29 storeys.

The latest (stage 2) designs have been drawn up with BuckleyGrayYeoman, Eric Parry Architects, Spacehub and Chris Dyson Architects.

Tony Coughlan, Development Manager at Hammerson, said: ’We are excited to bring forward these revisions to our plans, which promote a more sensitive scale of development for this strategically important site.

’These revisions include a focus on the delivery of a wide range of new workspace opportunities, including one of the largest ever provisions of affordable workspace in London.

’Our revised proposals will generate thousands of jobs and support local economic growth, creating a vibrant urban quarter that respects the heritage of its location.’

The submission is the latest milestone in the joint venture’s tumultuous journey to securing planning consent for the major project.

Farrells’ original masterplan, submitted in 2014, faced an immediate backlash over the low levels of affordable housing and fears the skyscrapers would tower over neighbouring Spitalfields.

Unusually, the mayors of both local planning authorities campaigned against the development, with Hackney’s then-leader Jules Pipe launching a petition against the scheme.

In September 2015, then-London mayor Boris Johnson’s decision to call in the application was met with fury by Pipe, who hit back with a borough-wide advertisement campaign titled ‘a dark future for Shoreditch’.

Urging local residents to object to the plans, the adverts read: ‘We’ve had the decision taken away from us but it’s not too late for you to have your say.’

In the end, the GLA’s planning officers sided with the campaigners, recommending refusal because of its ‘unacceptable’ negative impacts.

When Sadiq Khan took over as mayor and made the scheme’s chief opponent Jules Pipe his chief planner at the GLA, the developer asked for more time to ‘evolve the design’ and eventually came back with a revised scheme.

Site model from brick lane endsm

Bishopsgate Goodsyard design team