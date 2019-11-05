FaulknerBrowns opens Vancouver office

AJ100 practice FaulknerBrowns has set up its first outpost away from its historic Newcastle home – a new office in Vancouver, Canada

The 57-year-old Killingworth-based company has dispatched partner Paul Rigby to head up the office, alongside new partner Kate Busby.

Busby previously worked for Vancouver-based practice Shape Architecture.

The duo has already won feasibility work in the city, including for a proposed major regeneration and a leisure centre with aquatic and dry sports facilities.

FaulknerBrowns said it was targeting work in the mixed-use, leisure and education sectors, as well as in masterplanning.

The firm expects to have between six and eight employees at its Vancouver office by the middle of 2020.

The practice has previously designed a community sports centre in Edmonton, Alberta, alongside the Mattamy National Cycling centre in Milton, Ontario.

In a post on its website, the firm said Harry Faulkner Brown had ‘borrowed many principles’ from the Pacific West Coast’s architectural heritage when he founded the practice in 1962.

FaulknerBrowns ranked 45th on the AJ100 2019, with 45 UK architects and £8.2 million in total fees.