FaulknerBrowns opens Vancouver office

AJ100 practice FaulknerBrowns has set up its first outpost away from its historic Newcastle home – a new office in Vancouver, Canada
The 57-year-old Killingworth-based company has dispatched partner Paul Rigby to head up the office, alongside new partner Kate Busby.
Busby previously worked for Vancouver-based practice Shape Architecture.
The duo has already won feasibility work in the city, including for a proposed major regeneration and a leisure centre with aquatic and dry sports facilities.
FaulknerBrowns said it was targeting work in the mixed-use, leisure and education sectors, as well as in masterplanning.
The firm expects to have between six and eight employees at its Vancouver office by the middle of 2020.
The practice has previously designed a community sports centre in Edmonton, Alberta, alongside the Mattamy National Cycling centre in Milton, Ontario.
In a post on its website, the firm said Harry Faulkner Brown had ‘borrowed many principles’ from the Pacific West Coast’s architectural heritage when he founded the practice in 1962.
FaulknerBrowns ranked 45th on the AJ100 2019, with 45 UK architects and £8.2 million in total fees.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.