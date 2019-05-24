Family home wins top prize in RIBA 2019 South East regional awards

Adam Richards Architects’ new-build family home in the South Downs National Park has been awarded RIBA South East Building of the Year in the 2019 regional awards

The house, at Nithurst Farm, West Sussex, features arched brick window openings, labyrinthine passageways and internal towers. It was among eight winners in the region.

McLean Quinlan won two awards for houses in Kent and West Sussex while the practice’s Alastair Bowdon was named RIBA South East Project Architect of the Year.

Meloy Architects’ Hill House Passivhaus in Lewes was also a standout project, winning both the sustainability award and the RIBA South East Small Project of the Year Award.

Other buildings among the winning eight include Tim Ronalds Architects’ Science and Technology Centre for Sevenoaks School; Guy Hollaway Architects’ Process Gallery in Kent; and Writ in Water, a Magna Carta memorial and public artwork by Mark Wallinger and Studio Octopi.

Jury chair, Alan Mitchell of Baynes & Mitchell Architects, said of this year’s winners: ‘Overall, architecture appears to be in a healthy state across the region. We visited some great buildings and, perhaps most importantly, witnessed the energy produced by true client involvement in the design process and a natural consequential enthusiasm for the end result.

’It was great to see a shortlist of buildings designed by mostly local architects; a list certainly not dominated by the larger London practices. Many of the buildings we visited demonstrated a thoughtful re-examination of the vernacular and what this becomes when reinterpreted through the filter of contemporary architecture.

‘In these buildings, it was refreshing to see the use of concrete and metal challenge the pervasive regional palette of timber and stone – an interesting response to the not-so-picturesque, indo-agricultural vernacular context of some parts of the region.’

Making the regional shortlists is the first step on the long road to winning the Stirling Prize. Regional Award winners will be considered for a RIBA National Award in June, and those winning a National Award will stand a chance of being shortlisted for the Stirling later in the year.

South East regional award winners

Process Gallery, Lenham, Kent, by Guy Hollaway Architects

Source: Ashley Gendek

Sevenoaks School Science and Technology Centre and Global Study Centre, Sevenoaks, by Tim Ronalds Architects

Source: Hélène Binet

Kent Downs House, Kent, by McLean Quinlan

Source: Jim Stephenson

Writ in Water, Egham, Surrey, by Mark Wallinger in collaboration with Studio Octopi

Source: Andrew Butler

Science & Mathematics Centre, Charterhouse School, Surrey, by Design Engine Architects

Source: Design Engine

Hill House Passivhaus, Lewes, by Meloy Architects

Source: Charles Meloy

Harbour House, West Sussex, by McLean Quinlan

Source: Peter Cook

Nithurst Farm, West Sussex, by Adam Richards Architects

Source: Katie Lock

Special awards