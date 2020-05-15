Falconer Chester Hall submits plans for 31-storey Liverpool tower

Falconer Chester Hall has put forward plans for a 31-storey residential tower within the Liverpool Waters scheme on Merseyside

The practice has submitted its proposals to Liverpool City Council for the 278-home Patagonia Place building at Princes Dock.

Developer Peel L&P already has outline consent for 2km² of development across five neighbourhoods of Liverpool’s northern docks.

The latest tower of the £5 billion masterplan is being developed with support from registered provider Your Housing Group.

Darran Lawless, development director at Peel L&P’s Liverpool Waters, said submission of the proposals for Patagonia Place was a ‘major milestone’ for the broader scheme.

‘Despite the challenging environment the world is currently facing as a result of Covid-19, we’re delighted to be able to submit the planning application for this new development,’ he said.

A typical floor plan for one of Patagonia Place’s 102 one-bedroom flats A typical floor plan for one of Patagonia Place’s 102 one-bedroom flats

‘Due to the current lockdown, the application process itself has been a challenge but the response from Liverpool City Council has demonstrated an ability and commitment to continue to function and unlock investment opportunities.’

Arup provided planning consultation and Vermont Construction is in line to build the tower. Subject to planning approval, work could start on site this autumn.

Liverpool Waters will transform 60 hectares of docklands to provide 9,000 homes, more than 300,000m2 of business space and in excess of 50,000m2 of hotel and conference facilities. It will also be the home to a cruise liner terminal and a ferry terminal, and could feature a new stadium for Everton Football Club.

Tall building is a sensitive subject in Liverpool. In March, the city council set out a plan to retain its World Heritage status after a warning from UNESCO.

In a draft report to the World Heritage Committee ahead of its annual session in June, the Merseyside authority listed actions proposed to ward off the threat of losing its status. This included development of a skyline policy for tall buildings, which is still a work in progress.

Falconer Chester Hall managing director Adam Hall said it was ‘important’ to have ‘clear guidance’ from UNESCO on the nature and height of permitted development. He added that Patagonia Place was ‘within the height parameters of the Liverpool Waters masterplan consent’.

‘We agree that a management plan and regulatory planning document are necessary as a guide to future developments and particularly a skyline policy for tall buildings to protect the vision for Liverpool,’ said Hall.