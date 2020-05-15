Unsupported browser

Falconer Chester Hall submits plans for 31-storey Liverpool tower

15 May, 2020 By Greg Pitcher

Falconer Chester Hall's plans for Patagonia Place at Princes Dock in Liverpool

Falconer Chester Hall's plans for Patagonia Place at Princes Dock in Liverpool

  • Falconer Chester Hall's plans for Patagonia Place at Princes Dock in Liverpool

    Falconer Chester Hall's plans for Patagonia Place at Princes Dock in Liverpool

  Patagonia place fch liverpool map of liverpool
  Patagonia place fch liverpool

    Site of the proposed Patagonia Place tower

  Patagonia place fch liverpool lefvels 2 10
  Patagonia place fch liverpool ground floor plan
  Patagonia place fch liverpool elevations
  Patagonia place fch liverpool typical 2 bedroom apartment

    A typical floor plan for one of Patagonia Place's 102 two-bedroom flats

  Patagonia place fch liverpool typical one bedroom apartment

    A typical floor plan for one of Patagonia Place's 102 one-bedroom flats

  Patagonia place fch liverpool typical three bedroom apartment

    A typical floor plan for one of Patagonia Place's 28 three-bedroom flats

  3 Comments

Falconer Chester Hall has put forward plans for a 31-storey residential tower within the Liverpool Waters scheme on Merseyside

The practice has submitted its proposals to Liverpool City Council for the 278-home Patagonia Place building at Princes Dock.

Developer Peel L&P already has outline consent for 2km² of development across five neighbourhoods of Liverpool’s northern docks.

The latest tower of the £5 billion masterplan is being developed with support from registered provider Your Housing Group.

Darran Lawless, development director at Peel L&P’s Liverpool Waters, said submission of the proposals for Patagonia Place was a ‘major milestone’ for the broader scheme.

‘Despite the challenging environment the world is currently facing as a result of Covid-19, we’re delighted to be able to submit the planning application for this new development,’ he said.

A typical floor plan for one of Patagonia Place's 102 one-bedroom flats

A typical floor plan for one of Patagonia Place’s 102 one-bedroom flats

A typical floor plan for one of Patagonia Place’s 102 one-bedroom flats

‘Due to the current lockdown, the application process itself has been a challenge but the response from Liverpool City Council has demonstrated an ability and commitment to continue to function and unlock investment opportunities.’

Arup provided planning consultation and Vermont Construction is in line to build the tower. Subject to planning approval, work could start on site this autumn.

Liverpool Waters will transform 60 hectares of docklands to provide 9,000 homes, more than 300,000m2 of business space and in excess of 50,000m2 of hotel and conference facilities. It will also be the home to a cruise liner terminal and a ferry terminal, and could feature a new stadium for Everton Football Club.

Tall building is a sensitive subject in Liverpool. In March, the city council set out a plan to retain its World Heritage status after a warning from UNESCO.

In a draft report to the World Heritage Committee ahead of its annual session in June, the Merseyside authority listed actions proposed to ward off the threat of losing its status. This included development of a skyline policy for tall buildings, which is still a work in progress.

Falconer Chester Hall managing director Adam Hall said it was ‘important’ to have ‘clear guidance’ from UNESCO on the nature and height of permitted development. He added that Patagonia Place was ‘within the height parameters of the Liverpool Waters masterplan consent’.

‘We agree that a management plan and regulatory planning document are necessary as a guide to future developments and particularly a skyline policy for tall buildings to protect the vision for Liverpool,’ said Hall.  

Site of the proposed Patagonia Place tower

Site of the proposed Patagonia Place tower

Site of the proposed Patagonia Place tower

Tags

View comments (3)
  3 Comments

Readers' comments (3)

  Chris Dunn15 May, 2020 9:27 am

    Internal corridors and lobbies with no natural light. Apartments with no private amenity space.

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

  john cooper15 May, 2020 10:16 am

    This really is not very good at all - local authority housing 30 years ago was designed to better standards- have we learned nothing?

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

  David Berridge15 May, 2020 12:40 pm

    31 storeys of flats with only one escape stair ?
    Surely Grenfell showed this is dangerous.

    Very poor design with numerous columns poorly incorporated into the flat plans.

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

