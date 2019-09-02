Extinction Rebellion architect pleads not guilty to public order charge

An architect has pleaded not guilty to a public order offence following his involvement in the Extinction Rebellion (XR) protests in April

Tom Bennett of Studio Bark was charged with breaching section 14 of the 1986 Public Order Act after his arrest earlier this year for his role in the mass demonstrations highlighting the planet’s growing climate emergency.

Arrested during XR’s blockade of Waterloo Bridge on Saturday 20 April, Bennett was among about 60 climate change activists entering their pleas for similar offences at the City of London Magistrates’ Court on Friday (30 August).

Bennett’s case will be heard at a trial on 15 November.

More than 1,130 people were arrested during the fortnight of protests in April across central London. The City’s magistrates are hearing pleas in blocks of 50 to 60.