Expert panel demands massive drive to build social housing

More than 3 million social homes should be built in England over the next 20 years, according to a high-profile group of experts brought together in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire

The commission – organised by housing charity Shelter – urged the government to launch a major drive that would see almost 200,000 subsidised dwellings created every year until 2034.

Alarm was sounded before Christmas when figures showed just 6,463 homes were created for social rent in 2017/18.

Now the 16-strong commission, which includes former Labour leader Ed Miliband, former Conservative Party co-chair Sayeeda Warsi and TV architect George Clarke, has warned that ‘hundreds of thousands’ of people will become homeless unless action is taken.

Analysis within the report carried out by research body Capital Economics suggested the cost of the programme would come to some £213 billion.

The commission said that the scheme would pay for itself within 20 years of completing – through reduced benefit payments and increased tax receipts from increased economic activity sparked by construction work.

Commissioner and crossbench peer Jim O’Neill said: ‘There needs to be a profound shift to see social housing as a national asset like any other infrastructure. A home is the foundation of individual success in life, and public housebuilding can be the foundation of national success. It is the only hope the government has of hitting its 300,000 homes a year target.

‘The government’s budget for capital expenditure is £62 billion a year – our housebuilding programme would cost only a fraction and is well within its financial reach. With current spending on housing benefit shockingly inefficient, it’s not hard to see what an investment in bricks and mortar could do to help solve the housing crisis and boost our economy.’

Housing secretary James Brokenshire said: ‘Providing quality and fair social housing is a priority for this government and our Social Housing Green Paper seeks to ensure it can both support social mobility and be a stable base that supports people when they need it.

‘We’ve asked tenants across the country for their views and the thousands of responses we’ve received will help us design the future of social housing.

‘Our ambitious £9 billion affordable homes programme will deliver 250,000 homes by 2022, including homes for social rent. A further £2 billion of long-term funding has already been committed beyond that as part of a 10-year home-building programme through to 2028. We’re also giving councils extra freedom to build the social homes their communities need and expect.’