Exclusive: Winner announced in Forest Hill incubator space contest

25 March, 2020 By

Jack carter architects anise gallery submission

Anise Workshop WINNER: Jack Carter Architects

  • Jack carter architects anise gallery submission

    Anise Workshop WINNER: Jack Carter Architects

  • Aj em page 3 final

    Anise Workshop WINNER: Jack Carter Architects

  • Jack carter architects anise gallery section

    Anise Workshop WINNER - Jack Carter Architects

  • Jack carter plan anise workshop

    Anise Workshop WINNER: Jack Carter Architects

  • Lucas facer toro anise workshop

    Anise Workshop RUNNER-UP: Lucas Facer with Emma Tubbs

  • Lucas facer toro anise workshop lifted

    Anise Workshop RUNNER-UP: Lucas Facer with Emma Tubbs

  • Lucas facer & emma tubbs toro model 1

    Anise Workshop RUNNER-UP: Lucas Facer with Emma Tubbs

  • Lucas facer & emma tubbs toro model 2

    Anise Workshop RUNNER-UP: Lucas Facer with Emma Tubbs

  • Interventino architecture anise workshop

    Anise Workshop finalist: Intervention Architecture

  • Parallel colective

    Anise Workshop finalist: Parallel Collective

  • Parallel collective anise workshop

    Anise Workshop finalist: Parallel Collective

  • Tabe shouri anise workshop drawing

    Anise Workshop finalist: Tabe Shouri

  • Tabe shouri anise workshop

    Anise Workshop finalist: Tabe Shouri

  • Type 3 anise workshop model

    Anise Workshop finalist: Type3

  • Type3 screen grab

    Anise Workshop finalist: Type3

  • Whitman wilde anise workshop

    Anise Workshop finalist: Whitman Wilde with Benjamin Hale Architects

  • Whitman wilde anise workshop night

    Anise Workshop finalist: Whitman Wilde with Benjamin Hale Architects

  • Intervention architecture the arch and the arbor
  • Type 3 show and tell
Former Renzo Piano architect Jack Carter has been chosen from a shortlist of emerging stars to design a temporary incubator space in Malham Road, Forest Hill, south-east London

The Anise Workshop contest was organised by the site’s owners, who are also the founders of the Anise Gallery, a contemporary art gallery in Shad Thames, Bermondsey, run by architectural visualiser AVR London. The company bought the workshop site at 27-33 Malham Road in October 2016.

The judges praised Carter for his ‘sensible and pragmatic but also charming and delightful’ concept for the £25,000-to-£50,000 start-up space for architects and other creative companies, which will occupy a disused light industrial unit for two years.

A joint bid between architects Lucas Facer and Emma Tubbs Studio was named runner-up.

The other finalists were Birmingham-based rising star Intervention ArchitectureNew York’s Tabe Shouri, London’s Type3, recently founded creative studio Parallel Collective and a collaboration between newcomers Whitman Wilde from Bermondsey and Benjamin Hale Architects.

The competition, which attracted 40 entries, invited emerging practices to propose a temporary ‘creative mini-hub’ for the plot which included a 1970s industrial unit – the focus of the competition – and a late-19th century chapel.

Proposals had to feature offices, a flexible exhibition space, and an external element that ‘makes a statement’.

The competition was judged by Piers Gough of CZWG Architects, Jerry Tate of Tate Harmer, Steve Webb of Webb Yates, Harriet Thorpe of Wallpaper* and artist Ben Johnson.

Gough said: ‘Generally, all the entries were full of delightful ideas for collective working. Jack Carter’s seemed to be particularly charming, practical and realisable.’

The organisers are still hoping the scheme can be completed by September.

Jack carter architects anise gallery section

Anise Workshop WINNER - Jack Carter Architects

Anise Workshop WINNER - Jack Carter Architects

Shortlist in full

  • [WINNER] Jack Carter Architects
  • [RUNNER-UP] Lucas Facer with Emma Tubbs Studio
  • Intervention Architecture
  • Parallel Collective
  • Tabe Shouri
  • Type3
  • Whitman Wilde with Benjamin Hale Architects

Comment
