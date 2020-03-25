Exclusive: Winner announced in Forest Hill incubator space contest

Former Renzo Piano architect Jack Carter has been chosen from a shortlist of emerging stars to design a temporary incubator space in Malham Road, Forest Hill, south-east London

The Anise Workshop contest was organised by the site’s owners, who are also the founders of the Anise Gallery, a contemporary art gallery in Shad Thames, Bermondsey, run by architectural visualiser AVR London. The company bought the workshop site at 27-33 Malham Road in October 2016.

The judges praised Carter for his ‘sensible and pragmatic but also charming and delightful’ concept for the £25,000-to-£50,000 start-up space for architects and other creative companies, which will occupy a disused light industrial unit for two years.

A joint bid between architects Lucas Facer and Emma Tubbs Studio was named runner-up.

The other finalists were Birmingham-based rising star Intervention Architecture, New York’s Tabe Shouri, London’s Type3, recently founded creative studio Parallel Collective and a collaboration between newcomers Whitman Wilde from Bermondsey and Benjamin Hale Architects.

The competition, which attracted 40 entries, invited emerging practices to propose a temporary ‘creative mini-hub’ for the plot which included a 1970s industrial unit – the focus of the competition – and a late-19th century chapel.

Proposals had to feature offices, a flexible exhibition space, and an external element that ‘makes a statement’.

The competition was judged by Piers Gough of CZWG Architects, Jerry Tate of Tate Harmer, Steve Webb of Webb Yates, Harriet Thorpe of Wallpaper* and artist Ben Johnson.

Gough said: ‘Generally, all the entries were full of delightful ideas for collective working. Jack Carter’s seemed to be particularly charming, practical and realisable.’

The organisers are still hoping the scheme can be completed by September.

Show Fullscreen Anise Workshop WINNER - Jack Carter Architects Anise Workshop WINNER - Jack Carter Architects