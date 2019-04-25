Exclusive: Thamesmead mega-project architect revealed

The AJ has uncovered that Karakusevic Carson Architects was behind Lendlease’s winning bid for Peabody’s £8 billion Thamesmead regeneration project

The Bermondsey-based practice is understood to have headed the design team that helped the developer land the 11,000-home scheme for the site in south-east London.

However architects have not yet been officially chosen for any of the project phases.

Lendlease will form a joint venture with Peabody to masterplan and deliver the 30-year deal, the largest project in the housing association’s 157-year history.

It is believed the waterfront district east of Woolwich will only progress once a new DLR station at the heart of the development has been confirmed.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has proposed extending the line across the river from Newham to Thamesmead with the plans currently under consideration by Transport for London.

The 101ha site includes 2.5km of undeveloped river frontage, with an abundance of green space and wooded areas, canals, and two major lakes.

The details of the joint venture vehicle responsible for the work will be finalised over the summer.

Last year, Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands unveiled a concept masterplan for the site at the MIPIM property fair in Cannes.