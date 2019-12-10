Exclusive: Emerging stars shortlisted for Forest Hill incubator space

The AJ can reveal the seven finalists in the contest to design a temporary incubator space on Malham Road in Forest Hill, south-east London

Among the those shortlisted in the Anise Workshop competition are Birmingham-based rising stars Intervention Architecture, former Renzo Piano architect Jack Carter and New York’s Tabe Shouri.

The line-up is completed by London’s Type3, a joint bid between architect Lucas Facer and Emma Tubbs Studio, recently founded creative studio Parallel Collective and a collaboration between newcomers Whitman Wilde from Bermondsey and Benjamin Hale Architects.

The competition, which attracted 40 entries, invited emerging practices to propose a ‘creative mini-hub’ to temporarily occupy a disused light industrial unit for two years, providing start-up space for architects and other creative companies.

The £25,000-to-£50,000 meanwhile-use project is intended to activate the Malham Road industrial estate unit in advance of a later planning application, which will allow a more permanent conversion. Proposals must include a communal exhibition and events space.

The contest was organised by the founders of the Anise Gallery, a contemporary art gallery in Shad Thames, Bermondsey owned by architectural visualisers AVR London, which focuses on mid-career artists. The company bought the Anise Workshop site at 27-33 Malham Road in October 2016.

The plot includes a 1970s industrial unit – the focus of the competition – and a late-19th century chapel, which is expected to be converted into apartments. Proposal had to feature offices, a flexible exhibition space, and an external element which ‘makes a statement’.

The contest asked for a short written description of the project and up to two A3-sized digital presentations (see Related files below). All seven teams will now receive £500 to further develop their proposals.

A winner is expected to be announced early next year (2020).