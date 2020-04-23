Exclusive: Croydon plans to ramp up infill housing with 374 homes over 24 sites

Brick By Brick, Croydon Council’s arm’s length housing development vehicle, has released details of the second wave of its Small Sites Programme of housing on infill sites across the borough

Croydon Council’s housing development company, Brick By Brick, has submitted plans for 374 homes on 24 infill sites across the south London borough.

Designed by a mix of ‘up-and-coming and established’ practices, the schemes are the first to be lodged as part of the five-year-old company’s latest small sites development programme.



Among the architects working on this second series of ‘challenging sites’ are Hayhurst & Co, Gort Scott, Sarah Wigglesworth Architects, Mary Duggan Architects, Archio, Denizen Works, RUFFarchitects, and Threefold Architects.



Proposals have also been drawn up by Pitman Tozer, Stitch Architects and Mae, who all worked on the arm’s length housing delivery company’s first wave of small sites, many of which are now completing

Common Ground Architecture, Brick By Brick’s own in-house architecture practice, is also designing 181 of the proposed new units.

A further half-dozen schemes, comprising 310 homes, will be submitted in the coming weeks, bringing the total number in this second wave of development to 684. Much of the housing will be built in the south-eastern corner of the borough around New Addington.

Chloë Phelps, head of design and commercial and deputy chief executive of Brick By Brick, said its briefs to the architects on the second programme had become more defined, compared with those of the earlier phases.

Show Fullscreen Bramley Hill, Waddon by Common Ground Architecture Bramley Hill, Waddon by Common Ground Architecture





She said: ‘While design is incredibly important to us, it also needs to be buildable, robust and financially savvy. If we hit an issue with any of these requirements, the programme gets affected [ see full comment below].’

For example, the developer said it had encountered ‘technical challenges’ with Coffey Architects’ Eagle Road scheme and vPPR’s Drovers Road proposal, which delayed both developments. At Eagle Road the scheme had to be moved 1.5m from the boundary wall and the entrances to the flats reworked to accommodate a relocated substation position.

A spokesperson for Brick By Brick explained: ‘On our newer schemes it is now part of our brief to stay away from boundaries with multiple owners as much as possible. We have also invested in more thorough site investigations at an earlier stage in the process.’

The homes in this latest phase include a mix of private sale, shared ownership and social rent. Brick By Brick has pledged that across the programme, about half the homes delivered will be designated ‘affordable’ (shared ownership and affordable rent).

Brick By Brick has pledged that across the programme about half the homes delivered will be ‘affordable’

Under the arm’s length development model, profit from the sale of the private homes is returned to the council, to be reinvested in the borough, though not specifically for housing.

The developer has also committed to the 10 One Planet Living principles, which include using sustainable materials in construction, creating zero waste to landfill, achieving net zero carbon emissions from heating and energy use, and encouraging sustainable forms of transport.

The homes in the second small sites programme are due to complete by early 2023.



