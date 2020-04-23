Unsupported browser

Exclusive: Croydon plans to ramp up infill housing with 374 homes over 24 sites

23 April, 2020 By

RUFFARCHITECTS Thorpe Close CGI

Thorpe Close, New Addington by RUFFarchitects (April 2020) - 9 homes [five houses shared ownership; four flats affordable rent]

  • RUFFARCHITECTS Thorpe Close CGI

    Thorpe Close, New Addington by RUFFarchitects (April 2020) - 9 homes [five houses shared ownership; four flats affordable rent]

  • Ruffarchitects corbett close

    Corbett Close, New Addington by RUFFarchitects (April 2020) - 11 homes [100% affordable rent]

  • Ruffarchitects king henry's drive

    King Henry’s Drive and Fairchildes Avenue, New Addington by RUFFarchitects (April 2020) - 17 homes [100% affordable rent]

  • 19 008 windham avenue darc view 1 denizen works

    Windham Avenue, New Addington by Denizen Works (April 2020) - 14 homes [100% social rent]

    Source: Darc Studio

  • 19 009 gascoigne road darc view 1 denizen works

    Gascoigne Road, New Addington by Denizen Works (April 2020) - 23 homes [100% social rent]

    Source: Darc Studio

  • 19 010 king henrys drive darc view 2 denizen works

    King Henry's Drive, New Addington by Denizen Works (April 2020) - 22 homes [100% social rent]

    Source:Darc Studio

  • 19 010 king henrys drive darc view 1 denizen works

    King Henry's Drive, New Addington by Denizen Works (April 2020) - 22 homes [100% social rent]

    Source:Darc Studio

  • Cga redstart close

    Redstart Close, New Addington by Common Ground Architecture (April 2020) - 16 homes [25% shared ownership; 75% affordable rent]

  • Cga milne park east

    Milne Park East, New Addington by Common Ground Architecture (April 2020) - 11 homes [100% affordable rent]

  • Archio dunsfold way

    Dunsfold Way, New Addington North by Archio (April 2020) - 12 homes [100% affordable rent]

  • Archio Castle Hill Avenue

    Castle Hill Avenue, New Addington North by Archio (April 2020) - 9 homes [100% affordable rent]

  • Threeforld headley grove

    Headley Grove north and south, New Addington North by Threefold (April 2020) - 25 homes [100% affordable rent]

  • Threefold merrow mews

    Merrow Mews, New Addington North by Threefold (April 2020) - 8 homes [100% affordable rent]

  • Cga selsdon road

    Selsdon Road, Croham by Common Ground Architecture (April 2020) - 8 homes [100% affordable rent]

  • CGA Bramley Hill 1

    Bramley Hill, Waddon by Common Ground Architecture (April 2020) - 58 homes [50% market sale; 30% shared ownership; 20% affordable rent]

    Source:Darc Studio

  • Cga bramley hill model 2

    Bramley Hill, Waddon by Common Ground Architecture (April 2020) - 58 homes [50% market sale; 30% shared ownership; 20% affordable rent] - model

  • Gort Scott Hawthorn Crescent 1

    Hawthorn Crescent, Selsdon by Gort Scott (April 2020) - 8 homes [100% private sale]

  • Kempsfield House CGIs

    Kempsfield House, Purley by Pitman Tozer (April 2020) - 19 homes [32% affordable rent; 38% shared ownership; 32% private sale]

  • Mary Duggan Crystal Terrace

    Crystal Terrace, Upper Norwood by Mary Duggan Architects (April 2020) - 6 homes [100% private sale]

  • Hayhurst & co grasmere road

    Grasmere Road, South Norwood by Hayhurst & Co (April 2020) - 9 homes [100% affordable rent]

  • Hayhurst Co Atlanta Court 5

    Atlanta Court, Thornton Heath by Hayhurst & Co (April 2020) - 20 homes [100% affordable rent]

  • Stitch farnborough avenue

    Monks Hill (Farnborough Avenue), South Croydon by Stitch (April 2020) - 17 homes [100% affordable]

  • Stitch shepherds way

    Monks Hill (Shepherds Way), South Croydon by Stitch (April 2020) - 9 homes [100% affordable]

  • Wontford road croydon sarah wigglesworth architects

    Wontford Road, Norbury by Sarah Wigglesworth Architects (April 2020)

  • Covington way croydon sarah wigglesworth architects

    Covington Way, Norbury by Sarah Wigglesworth Architects (April 2020)

Brick By Brick, Croydon Council’s arm’s length housing development vehicle, has released details of the second wave of its Small Sites Programme of housing on infill sites across the borough

Croydon Council’s housing development company, Brick By Brick, has submitted plans for 374 homes on 24 infill sites across the south London borough.

Designed by a mix of ‘up-and-coming and established’ practices, the schemes are the first to be lodged as part of the five-year-old company’s latest small sites development programme.


Among the architects working on this second series of ‘challenging sites’ are Hayhurst & Co, Gort Scott, Sarah Wigglesworth Architects, Mary Duggan Architects, Archio, Denizen Works, RUFFarchitects, and Threefold Architects.

Proposals have also been drawn up by Pitman Tozer, Stitch Architects and Mae, who all worked on the arm’s length housing delivery company’s first wave of small sites, many of which are now completing

Common Ground Architecture, Brick By Brick’s own in-house architecture practice, is also designing 181 of the proposed new units.

A further half-dozen schemes, comprising 310 homes, will be submitted in the coming weeks, bringing the total number in this second wave of development to 684. Much of the housing will be built in the south-eastern corner of the borough around New Addington.

Chloë Phelps, head of design and commercial and deputy chief executive of Brick By Brick, said its briefs to the architects on the second programme had become more defined, compared with those of the earlier phases.

Cga bramley hill 3

Bramley Hill, Waddon by Common Ground Architecture

Bramley Hill, Waddon by Common Ground Architecture

She said: ‘While design is incredibly important to us, it also needs to be buildable, robust and financially savvy. If we hit an issue with any of these requirements, the programme gets affected [ see full comment below].’

For example, the developer said it had encountered ‘technical challenges’ with Coffey Architects’ Eagle Road scheme and vPPR’s Drovers Road proposal, which delayed both developments. At Eagle Road the scheme had to be moved 1.5m from the boundary wall and the entrances to the flats reworked to accommodate a relocated substation position.

A spokesperson for Brick By Brick explained: ‘On our newer schemes it is now part of our brief to stay away from boundaries with multiple owners as much as possible. We have also invested in more thorough site investigations at an earlier stage in the process.’

The homes in this latest phase include a mix of private sale, shared ownership and social rent. Brick By Brick has pledged that across the programme, about half the homes delivered will be designated ‘affordable’ (shared ownership and affordable rent).

Brick By Brick has pledged that across the programme about half the homes delivered will be ‘affordable’

Under the arm’s length development model, profit from the sale of the private homes is returned to the council, to be reinvested in the borough, though not specifically for housing.

The developer has also committed to the 10 One Planet Living principles, which include using sustainable materials in construction, creating zero waste to landfill, achieving net zero carbon emissions from heating and energy use, and encouraging sustainable forms of transport.

The homes in the second small sites programme are due to complete by early 2023.

Chloë Phelps, head of design and commercial and deputy chief executive of Brick By Brick and Common Ground Architecture 

The latest Brick By Brick programme builds on our first Croydon Smaller Sites programme, which started in 2016. Schemes from this initial programme are now coming to fruition and our first residents have already moved into their new homes.

We’ve moved incredibly fast from a standing start four years ago. As a small team, we’ve had to be nimble and continually learn and adapt to changing circumstances. The current situation with Covid-19 is no different. 

The first schemes have worked very well and several elements remain core to our ongoing brief.

We remain ambitious in terms of addressing the housing crisis and our commitment to design quality, proving you can make a lot from what seems to be not very much.

We aim to create variety and character in our schemes, responding to each of these places in Croydon, which is made possible by the fantastic group of architects. 

Common Ground Architecture, our in-house team, continues to lead with its collegiate approach to developing these tricky sites.

Since the first wave, our brief to architects has become more defined. While design is incredibly important to us, it also needs to be buildable, robust and financially savvy. If we hit an issue with any of these requirements, the programme gets affected. 

We have tried to maintain a focus on quality brickwork

We’ve had around 20 schemes on site so far, so we are very familiar with sticking points that can arise with infill sites through each of the construction stages. In this latest phase we have tried to maintain a focus on quality brickwork, with detail emphasised in the areas that count.

We can get better-quality red and brown bricks for our budget, so we’ve tried to steer architects towards those tones where it’s appropriate. We’ve also got some basic guidelines in place to avoid lengthy boundary discussions with neighbours. And we avoid complicated forms and unnecessary steelwork in our buildings.

We’re also working towards targeting net zero carbon with our next programme of sites.The conversation is already starting to shift again. 

