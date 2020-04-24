Unsupported browser

Exclusive: All 166 entries in Tottenham Pavilion contest revealed

24 April, 2020 By Merlin Fulcher

Interlock by Charlie Harris, Finbar Charleson, Matt Gabe (UK)

Interlock by Charlie Harris, Finbar Charleson, Matt Gabe (UK)

  • Interlock by Charlie Harris, Finbar Charleson, Matt Gabe (UK)

  • Paper-House by Guan Lee, Mohammed Abdelnaby, Jiahe Chen, Junyi Liu, Jianbin Sun, Siyang Zhang, Material Architecture Lab - Paper Team (UK)

  • Forest Pavilion by Rafael Portillo (UK)

  • Porosity Pavillion by Billy Webb (UK)

  • A wooden pavilion by Constança Girbal Eiras, Filipe Prudêncio and Francisco Freitas (Portugal)

  • Behind the Facades by Jason Men (UK)

  • Agora by Maxwell Zaleski (United States)

  • BALLOON PAVILION by LN[5] (Spain)

  • A Gate to #HWD by bont/design - Studio for Architecture (UK)

  • Going with the flow by Wellington Marinho (United States)

  • 28 by Xin Wang (Finland)

  • A Shared Hall, A Festival of Making by Nine (UK)

  • Artware House by Pranjal Maheshwari (India)

  • AND IT JUST EVOLVED by Fabrizio Lepore Architect (UK)

  • Art Cathederal by Pablo Lionti and Sabrina Tamashiro ( aporia ) ARCHITECTURE, and Felix Raspall of AIR Lab (Chile)

  • Collective imagery by Alexander Kerskiy and Maria Markus (Italy)

  • Bojagi House by Pierre Gaboriaud (France)

  • Circus Pavilion by Goteli (UK)

  • Casting the life by Ying Wang, Xinrui HU, Yan Meng (China)

  • Birdhouse by Lizzie Bruk and Pantipa Annabel Loftus (UK)

  • Bio Re-generation by German Nieva Mesas + Noelia Monteiro de Ribeiro (UK)

  • Celebrate The Shelter by Illumika (Russia)

  • Communal Factory by Gleb Galkin (Israel)

  • Community Canvas by Tudor Tenea (UK)

  • COLLABORATE & CONNECT by Shema John, founder TASH ARCHITECTS (India)

  • Cloud Project by Franco Galli (Chile)

  • Container Park by Siket Kristóf, Rostás Regina, Puskás Adél, Bánkuti Balázs (Hungary)

  • Clash of Differences by Maria&Valentina (Russia)

  • Double- Sided Roof by Tao li, Yvonne Cao, Elaine Yan; Para Designworks (China)

  • Doll(ware)house by Pierre Escobar and Ary Altman of l'atelier (France)

  • Diamond Cloud by Marco Vanucci of OPENSYSTEMS Architecture (UK)

  • Crystal Pavilion by PROFFERLO architecture (UK)

  • Covert and Communal by Remedy & Residents of Catwalk Place (UK)

  • CORAL ATTIC by Alina Holovatiuk (Ukraine)

  • FILLING STATION by Si ZUO - Kangyi SHEN (France)

  • Firmness & Openness by YUN CHEN (China)

  • Fabrica by Nathan Davies & Ines Mendes (UK)

  • Everything under one roof by Redpath (UK)

  • Envelope of Craftsman by Kang-Yi Shen (China)

  • Floating Vertically by Xin Gao (United States)

  • Green Parade by 3E group; TH”3 Kid architectural designer/Emerson Arevalo (El Salvador)

  • Gallimaufry by Site Practice (Netherlands)

  • H.W.D HELTER SKELTER by Brass Architecture (UK)

  • HARD SOFT BODIES by QMC + PARA-PRAXIS (China)

  • free and shine by Xue Peng (Germany)

  • Harringay House of Cards by Jamie Agnew & Brianna Kuhl (UK)

  • HARRINGAY INTERZONE by PANTA RHEI COLLABORATIVE (UK)

  • Harringay Lab by Konstantinos Evangelou (Germany)

  • Harringay Heart Pavilion by Marta Mirecka (Poland)

  • Harringay's Artistic Hub by Behdad Dadgostar and Parastoo Nouralipour (Iran)

  • Harringay Gate by AUREL DAVID KERTAI (Hungary)

  • Harringay Urban Bazaar (HUB) by DAVID WANG ARCHITECT INC. (Canada)

  • HLONGWAT PAVILION by STUX2.Arch.BU ,Bangkok University (Thailand)

  • Harringay Vaults by Niall Anderson (UK)

  • HWD Pavilion by Nikita Akulenko (Belarus)

  • Hasty Erection by The Drawing Collective (UK)

  • Haringey Warehouse Hall by Charles Emberson Architect (UK)

  • Hotch Potch by Sarah Akigbogun @ Studio Aki London (UK)

  • IL TENDONE by Richard Markland Architects (UK)

  • Interwoven Wall by Keyi Zhang (United States)

  • Inhabit by Fitchett + Wood (UK)

  • inCommon Place by HandHand (Sweden)

  • Marble by Adam Holloway, Lee Tai Jung, Jiaqi Qu, Xin Xie, Xinge Zhu, Material Architecture Lab - Marble Team (UK)

  • Metamorphosis by Schmid Architects (UK)

  • Life's a Beach by Fisher Cheng (UK)

  • Love 19 by Sabrina Morreale and Lorenzo Perri of Lemonot (UK)

  • Manifesto Pavilion by Leonardo Zanatta (Brazil)

  • ISP by Lele Ramphele (South Africa)

  • MICROCOSM by Ad Hoc Architecture (Russia)

  • Landscape Presentation of the Building by Hao Zhou (China)

  • Modern Warehouse by Zhe Wang, CSI Architects (United States)

  • #myworkshop by Anna Kaminska (Poland)

  • MINI HARRINGAY - A Story Teller of Harringay Warehouse District by Danwei Wang, Ge Qian, Yongyong Jiang (China)

  • Once Upon A Time by Daniel Widrig, Taimuzi Fu, Anongnad Srisurayotin, Xinze Zhan, Hanyu Zheng, Material Architecture Lab - Team Concrete (UK)

  • Notch by Mihai-Teodor Mares, Teodor Tibar, Andrei Vasilescu (Romania)

  • Nativeness by Nimak Oleksii (Ukraine)

  • Our Moon by (ab)Normal, Luigi Savio, Mattia Inselvini, Marcello Carpino, Davide Masserini (Italy)

  • One in a Million Pavilion by Polina Turishcheva (Russia)

  • Open Up pavilion by Mara Armasu (Romania)

  • Over and Under by Pedder & Scampton Architects and Structure Mode (UK)

  • Passivhaus Centre for Tottenham Warehouse District by Martin Rodriguez (UK)

  • Pavilion of Cloud by Ziyu Cheng and Jie Zhao (China)

  • PARAFICTION: because the door has always been open by CRITICUM (UK)

  • Party Greenhouse by Dina Mavliutova - BIM Technician at Tridify (Finland)

  • Potluck Parlour by Meike Stender + Valeria Nuyanzina (Canada)

  • Plants Beds by Ryan Roark (United States)

  • Raw by Design - Guilherme Leick (Hungary)

  • PROP PAVILION by David Rickard and Arup (UK)

  • Polyphony by Li Lin, Liang Song (Germany)

  • Reflection of an immovable society by F.F study of young architects who understand that the practice of architecture has the responsibility of having a comprehensive approach to people and design itself (Chile)

  • Space for action by Magdalena Talarczyk (Poland)

  • Space behind the fence By Martina Kovçov (Slovakia)

  • Structural appropriation by Calin Negret - FutureObjects (Romania)

  • Spirit of the place in Tottenham pavilion by Oleksandr Nenenko (Netherlands)

  • Roots by Gaurav Jha + Vishalaakhi Chakravarty (India)

  • Spirit of Haringay by Noance Studio, Mert Ozbolat (UK)

  • The Bolt Store by CO' X (UK)

  • Symbiosis by Masha Lepina, Maria Stoykoska (Russia)

  • The Broomstick Pavilion by Andre Enrico Cassettari Zanolla and AECZ Architectural Services (Brazil)

  • The Beehive by Studio 163 + Studio Robert Reid (UK)

  • The Angle by Mingzhe Xu, Yuchen Wang, Long Pan, Ji Qi (United States)

  • The Cocoon by Paulina Olszowy Krzysztof Kowalski (Switzerland)

  • THE FLOATING PLAYHOUSE by MW Architects (UK)

  • The Hub by The Yellow Projects. Nina Alonso and Nicholas Chabrol (UK)

  • The Drum N15 by Huren Marsh - Studio Hah (UK)

  • The Kite and Ladder by Lucas Facer and Thomas Randall-Page (UK)

  • The District by BAR (UK)

  • The Community Pavilion by Danielle Khoury Gregorio (Brazil)

  • The Lantern by Miguel Rebelo (Portugal)

  • The well by Como Studio- Jan Krupa (Poland)

  • The Salvage Yard by G2J Design (UK)

  • Time value by Anisimov Denis Vladimirovich (Russia)

  • The Retractable Pavilion by Raquel Khoury Gregorio (Brazil)

  • The Parlour by Wake Morley Architects (UK)

  • Tottenham Patchwork Pavilion by Niklas Thelen (Japan)

  • Tottenham Arcade by Danah AlGhareeb, Aseel AlMesbah (Kuwait)

    Tottenham Hill by Ian Huang, Fresh Department (Taiwan)

  • Thread Tottenham by Feilden+Mawson (UK)

  • #TottenghamPavilion by Polina Pashonina (UK)

  • Tottenham Common by Unit38 (UK)

  • Tottenham Art Manifesto by Architects Ekaterina Ugriumova and Maxim Polansky (Russia)

  • Totenham Pavilion by ARCHTY (Brazil)

  • Tottenham's Colornote by Yuxuan Niu, Yuguang Wang (China)

  • Trees by Onomiau / Noel Picaper (France)

  • Tottenham Totem by Becky Chipkin and Jack Swanson (UK)

  • Tower of Unrestricted Creation by Jan (Poland)

  • The Tottenham Sculpture Pavilion by Jack Wates and Merrett Houmøller Architects (UK)

  • Tottenham Pavilion - an Infrastructure of Resilience by Oliver Brown, Sean Meyer and Darren Berlein (South Africa)

  • Tropic Play by Sanjit Roy (United States)

  • UNbounded Pavillion 2020 BY Claudia Silveira and Diogo Graça (Portugal)

  • Under the Tree by Ting-Na Chen and Milton Marinsalda, T.A Architects (UK)

  • UNBUILT by Yi-Fan Zhou, Tzu-I Yu, Jian-Jiang Hu (China)

  • two thousand and twenty one blocks, in a garden by David Eagleton and Jennifer Pirie (UK)

  • Uncharted: A dissident material garden by Batista Meseguer (UK)

  • TUNGXAI by Thavixay Phongsavanh, Parichat Savatna, Sasitorn Janwong, Onsiri Chanchooklin (Thailand)

  • TT Pavilion by Tony Leung (China)

  • Village Stage by Giacomo Pelizzari and Aaron English (UK)

  • VIP-VUP PAVILION by STUX2.Arch.BU ,Bangkok University (Thailand)

  • Urban Apparatus by ArchiArtyMusicTects (UK)

  • Un_Fenced by NOYD collab (Russia)

  • WAREHOUSE 2.1 by Wasan Abod (Sweden)

  • UNO - unauthorized notion of occupancy by Davide Marchetti Architetto (Italy)

  • WAREHOUSE FORUM by Parallel Collective (UK)

  • WEAVE TOTTENHAM PAVILION by Architect group: Agrarhi/Ekaterina Ignatova and Zharoff Oleg (Russia)

  • W Pavilion for Nomadic Beings by Jing Qiao and Xiang Ren (UK)

  • WE'VE MET AGAIN & I'M FEELING GOOD by Boito Sarno Architects (UK)

  • Water Light Pavilion by YIMING KONG (Italy)

  • Weaving by Cla Beccucci (UK)

  • Wunderkammers by Litote (Italy)

  • Behind Every Door by InsideOut with artists Nadia Otshudi & MateTwo (UK)

  • Art-ingay by Sachin Dabas (India)

  • A blue gallery for Harringay by Eveline Lam (Canada)

  • Buzz by Carlota Cabrera Ballesteros (UK)

  • DOES THIS MAKE SENSE? by Alvaro Novas Filgueira (Netherlands)

  • From Where I Stand by Office ParkScheerbarth with Meta Popp (Germany)

  • Glowing Still by PIVOT Studio (UK)

  • Harringay Warehouse bubbles by Duc Truong / Figures Vives (France)

  • INDUSTRIAL NEST PAVILION by Nuwahereza Isaac (Uganda)

  • Organic Shadow by STUDIO MESSINA ARCHITETTI (Italy)

  • Orientation by SIXTHART (UK)

  • Panta Rhei by Fabio Giulianelli (San Marino)

  • PALLET 1200x800x144 by Gaetano Leto, Architect by CortileInterno Studio (Italy)

  • Plant Cell by NIKO EDWARDS (China)

  • SIMPE LOGIC by Evgeny Miklash (Latvia)

  • The Big Shed by Eleanor Dodman Architects (UK)

  • The visual at Tottenham by Mario Samayoa (United States)

All 166 schemes submitted to the competition for a temporary pavilion in Tottenham have now been unveiled

UK teams participating in the contest include Feilden+Mawson, Pedder & Scampton Architects and emerging outfits Merrett Houmøller Architects, Lucas Facer and Thomas Randall-Page, MW Architects, Richard Markland Architects and Studio Aki London.

The contest, open to architects, artists and innovators, sought bold proposals for a £15,000 to £30,000 structure that reflects the local area and could be constructed on the 365m² site of a former car park on the corner of Eade Road and Seven Sisters Road.

The project is backed by local architect Joe Wright, artist Carolina Khouri, and James West of West Creative. The winning concept is planned to be self-built by volunteers next year.

The pavilion was originally planned to open as part of the London Festival of Architecture in June but the festival has now been postponed to an as-yet unspecified date ‘later in the year’.

In February the competition’s organisers hastily redrew the brief after a backlash from several leading architects over their failure to include a design fee for the winning team.

The contest’s backers were sent an open letter signed by 23 architects – including Katy Marks of Citizens Design Bureau and Rory Harmer of Tate Harmer – which criticised the ‘exploitative and cynical’ procurement process.

In response, the organisers promised to adopt new terms with immediate effect and admitted ‘naivety in the structure of the competition’, which they claimed was based on previous ‘warehouse-based projects where people collaborate voluntarily’.

Shortlisted teams will now each receive a £300 honorarium for their sketch submissions. The organisers have also promised only to proceed with construction if enough funds are raised to pay the winning team’s fee in full.

A total of 166 submissions were received. International entries arrived from afar afield as Russia, Kuwait, South Africa, Thailand, El Savador and Chile. Local residents and business of N4, N15, Amhurst Park and Stamford Hill may vote for their favourite schemes online.

Contest site: Tottenham Pavilion

Source: Image by Google Earth

Contest site: Tottenham Pavilion

Readers' comments (2)

  • GAVIN PEARCE24 April, 2020 2:30 pm

    So a 1 in 166 chance of winning and shortlisted teams paid £300. "The organisers have also promised only to proceed with construction if enough funds are raised to pay the winning team’s fee in full". So the project may never actually happen. This isn't a competition, its exploitation.

  • Hmmm24 April, 2020 2:32 pm

    Our moneys on the last slide

