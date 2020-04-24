Exclusive: All 166 entries in Tottenham Pavilion contest revealed

All 166 schemes submitted to the competition for a temporary pavilion in Tottenham have now been unveiled

UK teams participating in the contest include Feilden+Mawson, Pedder & Scampton Architects and emerging outfits Merrett Houmøller Architects, Lucas Facer and Thomas Randall-Page, MW Architects, Richard Markland Architects and Studio Aki London.

The contest, open to architects, artists and innovators, sought bold proposals for a £15,000 to £30,000 structure that reflects the local area and could be constructed on the 365m² site of a former car park on the corner of Eade Road and Seven Sisters Road.

The project is backed by local architect Joe Wright, artist Carolina Khouri, and James West of West Creative. The winning concept is planned to be self-built by volunteers next year.

The pavilion was originally planned to open as part of the London Festival of Architecture in June but the festival has now been postponed to an as-yet unspecified date ‘later in the year’.

In February the competition’s organisers hastily redrew the brief after a backlash from several leading architects over their failure to include a design fee for the winning team.

The contest’s backers were sent an open letter signed by 23 architects – including Katy Marks of Citizens Design Bureau and Rory Harmer of Tate Harmer – which criticised the ‘exploitative and cynical’ procurement process.

In response, the organisers promised to adopt new terms with immediate effect and admitted ‘naivety in the structure of the competition’, which they claimed was based on previous ‘warehouse-based projects where people collaborate voluntarily’.

Shortlisted teams will now each receive a £300 honorarium for their sketch submissions. The organisers have also promised only to proceed with construction if enough funds are raised to pay the winning team’s fee in full.

A total of 166 submissions were received. International entries arrived from afar afield as Russia, Kuwait, South Africa, Thailand, El Savador and Chile. Local residents and business of N4, N15, Amhurst Park and Stamford Hill may vote for their favourite schemes online.