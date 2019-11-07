Ex-Make star behind plans for £100m subterranean West End complex

Plans have been submitted to Westminster City Council to transform an underground car park in London’s West End into a £100 million shopping and leisure complex

The scheme below Cavendish Square Gardens, off Oxford Street, has been developed by Reef Group’s own in-house design team, UrbanR, which is led by one-time Make partner Sam Potter.

The 26,000m² development in the Georgian Square behind the John Lewis store will feature four storeys below ground level and have entrances to Oxford Street, Harley Street and Regent Street.

Reef Group joint chief executive Stewart Deering said: ’We will invest in excess of £100 million in developing a vibrant, sustainable and sensitively designed subterranean mixed-use “place” that will combine retail, leisure, medical, health and wellbeing.

’The historic Georgian square will be restored to its former glory, becoming more accessible to the public than ever before, with improved public realm.’

First landscaped in 1729, Cavendish Square is one of London’s original Georgian squares. The present car park was constructed beneath it in 1969.

Show Fullscreen Plan and elevations cavendish square

Project data

Location Cavendish Square, London

Local authority Westminster City Council

Type of project Mixed-use

Client Reef Group

Architect UrbanR (Part of Reef Group)

Landscape architect Landscape Collective

Planning consultant DP9

Structural engineer GDP with McGee

M&E consultant KJ Tait

Quantity surveyor Rainey & Best (Cost consultant)

Main contractor TBC

Funding TBC

Tender date TBC

Start on site date Late 2020

Completion 2022

Contract duration TBC

Gross internal floor area 26,000m²

Form of contract TBC



