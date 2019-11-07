Ex-Make star behind plans for £100m subterranean West End complex

Plans have been submitted to Westminster City Council to transform an underground car park in London’s West End into a £100 million shopping and leisure complex
The scheme below Cavendish Square Gardens, off Oxford Street, has been developed by Reef Group’s own in-house design team, UrbanR, which is led by one-time Make partner Sam Potter.
The 26,000m² development in the Georgian Square behind the John Lewis store will feature four storeys below ground level and have entrances to Oxford Street, Harley Street and Regent Street.
Reef Group joint chief executive Stewart Deering said: ’We will invest in excess of £100 million in developing a vibrant, sustainable and sensitively designed subterranean mixed-use “place” that will combine retail, leisure, medical, health and wellbeing.
’The historic Georgian square will be restored to its former glory, becoming more accessible to the public than ever before, with improved public realm.’
First landscaped in 1729, Cavendish Square is one of London’s original Georgian squares. The present car park was constructed beneath it in 1969.
Project data
Location Cavendish Square, London
Local authority Westminster City Council
Type of project Mixed-use
Client Reef Group
Architect UrbanR (Part of Reef Group)
Landscape architect Landscape Collective
Planning consultant DP9
Structural engineer GDP with McGee
M&E consultant KJ Tait
Quantity surveyor Rainey & Best (Cost consultant)
Main contractor TBC
Funding TBC
Tender date TBC
Start on site date Late 2020
Completion 2022
Contract duration TBC
Gross internal floor area 26,000m²
Form of contract TBC
Readers' comments (1)
Robert Wakeham7 November, 2019 10:20 am
Urban retail apparently 'on the up' in central London while it's in its death throes in many a local high street. How can that be?
