EU architects’ qualifications still valid after no-deal Brexit, says government

The government has said it will continue to recognise EU-qualified architects even in the event of a no-deal Brexit

The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government today set out how it will ensure that architects from the EU, who are employed in the UK, can keep working post-Brexit.

If the UK leaves the EU in March 2019 without a deal, the Mutual Recognition of Professional Qualifications ( MRPQ ) Directive will no longer apply, effectively invalidating EU architects’ qualifications in this country.

The government has now said it will be setting up a new interim system of recognition for architects with an approved qualification from an European Economic Area ( EEA ) state, provided they have access to the profession in their home state.

To do this, the Architects Act 1997, which sets out our statutory duties, would be amended via a statutory instrument in order to deliver the new system. In the event the statutory instrument does not come into force by exit day, the ARB ‘would continue to operate under the current act for a short time’.

Responding to the news, RIBA chief executive, Alan Vallance said: ‘Ensuring that EU-qualified architects can continue to practise in the UK post-Brexit has been a priority concern for the architecture sector. I welcome the news that they will be able to register in much the same way as they do now should there be a no-deal situation.

Vallance added: ‘However, although this guidance provides some much-needed clarity, it will do little to allay the deep feelings of uncertainty in the industry and beyond at the threat of a no-deal Brexit.

‘RIBA research shows that many international architects are not feeling confident about their future in the UK, and there has been a drop in the number of new EU entrants registering here.’

Invisible Studio founder Piers Taylor, who has repeatedly warned of the ‘Brexodus’ of EU nationals from UK practices, described the announcement as ‘good news, but very poor compared to what we have which allows freedom of movement with no minimum income threshold.



‘Qualifications are no use if you can’t come here and can’t stay.’