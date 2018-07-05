EthelDay: Profession celebrates women architects

Today (5 July) marks 120 years since the first woman was admitted to the RIBA. The AJ collates some of the best celebrations of women in architecture – join in on Twitter or Instagram using #EthelDay
Today is #EthelDay 2018! We asked you which women in architecture inspire you and we were overwhelmed by the response, read some of their stories https://t.co/iLwajuO1F5 pic.twitter.com/UoTSrtfe6B— RIBA (@RIBA) July 5, 2018
[1/2] Let’s not forget that before Ethel Charles was the first woman admitted to the @RIBA many people believed tha it would be ‘prejudicial to the interests of the institute to elect a lady member’ 🤦🏻♀️ #EthelDay— Abigail Patel (@ampatel_) July 5, 2018
[2/2] Despite the progress we have made, there has only been 3 female presidents of the @RIBA (so far) and 1 female recipient of the #goldmedal. Change is happening but we still have a long way to go and #EthelDay seems like an appropriate day to remember this 💭— Abigail Patel (@ampatel_) July 5, 2018
Thank you to the inspiring #ladyarchitects who share their buildings with us through SaLADS. For #ethelday here are the group with 3 inspiring female architects: Sarah Wigglesworth, Biba Dow & Deborah Saunt @sw_architects @dow_jones_archs @DeborahSaunt #inspiration @RIBA pic.twitter.com/m0QF18TyRZ— Lady Architects (@The_SaLADS) July 5, 2018
Happy #ethelday @RIBA yesterday I reviewed #construction details of a #community centre inspected a Sunday school had a meeting on a horse welfare centre then went to at yoga bar I designed Thanks to all the wonderful people who support & inspire me to be an #architect pic.twitter.com/7Pdk0QcT7G— Zoe Hooton (@Zoe_Hooton) July 5, 2018
We are proud that @RIBA have selected Cate Adams as an inspiring woman in architecture for #EthelDay 2018. Check the link in our bio to read Cate’s story and find out more about RIBA’s annual event celebrating the contribution of #womeninarchitecture . Pic: A childhood photo of Cate enjoying a #bedalesschool workshop . #unsungheroes #rolemodels #mentoring #cateadams #adamsandcollingwood #RIBA #EthelDay2018 #familypractice #artandarchitecture
Hey happy #EthelDay everyone. My shout out inspirational women include Denise Scott Brown, Jane Drew, Alison Smithson, and many others @RIBA and internationally— Jane Duncan OBE (@JaneDuncan41) July 5, 2018
Celebrating the women architects (and urban designers & planners) of the first Public Practice cohort @ionebiba Lyn Chia @alpa_depani Lucia Morato @jengutteridge Gwenael Jerret @KathMacnow @_rachelhearn Hannah Lambert @hanaloftus @sheeba_shetty & Sophie Palmer for #EthelDay pic.twitter.com/lMGop9Hh2s— PUBLIC PRACTICE (@PRACTICEPUBLIC) July 5, 2018
I'll never forget the day that Barbara said to me, "What are you going to do about women in architecture?" Happy #EthelDay https://t.co/34XXLnRknc— Christine Murray (@tcmurray) July 5, 2018
Today we're joining @RIBA to celebrate women in architecture #ethelday! #Elisabethscott was the first British woman #theatrearchitect to win a major international competition in 1929, to design the Shakespeare Memorial Theatre. She also designed Bournemouth Pier Theatre. pic.twitter.com/PG7O6QOpbB— Theatres Trust (@TheatresTrust) July 5, 2018
Happy #EthelDay #ethelday our current feminists are residence is Ethel and her sister Bessie pic.twitter.com/FJJOWIpbI8— PRAXXIS (@praxxis_f) July 5, 2018
“I watch other women architects and they’re very good. You go to a meeting or whatever with a male & female team... they always address the man. The woman is always cast aside and it’s a big problem.”#ZahaHadid to @CNN in April 2007.#EthelDay. Celebrating women in #architecture pic.twitter.com/BCs0huTRfo— Zaha Hadid (@ZHA_News) July 5, 2018
Great to see the likes of @EmmaMiloyo, Liza Fior of @MUFarchitecture and @farshidmoussavi— Alisha Morenike (@aalishafisher) July 5, 2018
being celebrated for their incredible work in the industry for #EthelDay. In awe of them and the new faces I see rising in architecture.#womenalwaysrisehttps://t.co/6vzZ7aR1nH
On #EthelDay named after 1st RIBA member Ethel Charles & celebrating women in architecture, we're sharing this photo of Maya Lin, with her design for the V-shaped Vietnam Veterans' Memorial. She is also responsible for Civil Rights Memorial Alabama & Wave Field, Uni of Michigan pic.twitter.com/fuGdh3hXXR— Mary Evans Pictures (@Mary_Evans) July 5, 2018
