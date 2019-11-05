Essex man convicted for 'prolonged' misuse of title

An Essex man and his practice have each been convicted on four counts of misusing the title ‘architect’

Southend Magistrates’ Court heard that Alan Green, 39, and his company, A9 Architecture Limited of Benfleet, were using the term ‘architect’ despite having no architect in control of its work since 2015.

Green was using the term across the company website and pricing policy, as well as in its Twitter, Yell and LinkedIn profiles.

The prosecution was brought by industry regulator the Architects Registration Board (ARB).

The magistrates noted the prolonged nature of the offending. ARB first contacted Green regarding the use of the term ‘architect’ in 2012, and he had been made aware of the legislation protecting the use of the title on several occasions since 2014.

While some breaches were rectified, others had continued.

However, the court also took into account Green’s early guilty plea and imposed a fine of £3,378.13 against Green and £5,100 against the company.

The ARB said: ’It is hoped that criminal convictions, fines and the negative publicity associated with title misuse prosecutions will act as a deterrent for those who may otherwise have used the title illegally.’