Eric Parry’s Seal House office with public roof garden set for approval

Planner are set to approve Eric Parry Architects’ proposed redevelopment of Seal House in the City of London – a replacement for a never-built scheme by David Chipperfield Architects

The £40 million proposal for the site next to Grade II*-listed Fishmongers’ Hall is set to be considered by the City of London’s planning committee next Monday (18 March).

However, planners have recommended the green light for the demolition of the existing riverside building, designed by William Holford & Partners in 1978, and creation of a new 19,658m² office and retail block.

Developer Sellar Property Group had previously won the go-ahead, a decade ago, for an 18,000m² scheme drawn up by David Chipperfield Architects.

According to Eric Parry, the new 12-storey design will open up the Thamesside elevation to a ‘public restaurant space and outdoor dining’ rather than the office space in the previous consented scheme.

Seal House will also include a terrace and landscaped garden on the 12th floor, accessed from a ground floor public entrance off Riverside Walk, and similar to Parry’s roof garden at Fen Court on the northern side of the Thames.

A report by City of London planners said the free-to-access roof garden would offer ‘one of the most exceptional views in London’, with 360-degree views of key London landmarks including St Paul’s Cathedral and the Monument.

While the scheme would obscure a ’small narrow extent of river’ in views from the Monument viewing gallery, planners said this was outweighed by the scheme’s ‘significant wider and inclusive public benefits’.

Chipperfield seal house left parry right David Chipperfield Architects’ proposals from 2009 (left), Eric Parry Architects’ recently submitted plans (right)