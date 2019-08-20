Eric Parry’s ‘overbearing’ Brixton office scheme rejected

Eric Parry Architects’ office project in the heart of Brixton has been rejected after councillors decided the scheme was ‘overbearing’

The proposal would replace the existing two-storey building at 9-15 Electric Avenue with a five-storey building with basement.

Lambeth Council planning officers had recommended approval of the scheme near Brixton Market, but councillors narrowly voted against the project, arguing its size would be too dominant.

Objectors had argued that the three-storey roof level of the scheme, which would provide 728m² of office space and 3,287m² of shops, was too tall.

The redevelopment of the site would also involve the removal of public art installed on the existing building’s roof. The applicant proposed moving the artwork, comprising sculptures of foxes and giant cherries installed in 2010, to a new location.

Developer Pagecolt said it was ’obviously disappointed’ at the refusal.

A spokesperson said: ’We believe our design, produced in collaboration with residents, officers and community stakeholders, responded sympathetically to the surrounding conservation area, as it was enhancing and complementing the historic streetscape of Electric Avenue, whilst also creating a new high-quality façade inspired by the surrounding Victorian architecture.

’We are currently considering options for the future of the site.’