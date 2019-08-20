Eric Parry’s ‘overbearing’ Brixton office scheme rejected

Eric Parry Architects’ office project in the heart of Brixton has been rejected after councillors decided the scheme was ‘overbearing’
The proposal would replace the existing two-storey building at 9-15 Electric Avenue with a five-storey building with basement.
Lambeth Council planning officers had recommended approval of the scheme near Brixton Market, but councillors narrowly voted against the project, arguing its size would be too dominant.
Objectors had argued that the three-storey roof level of the scheme, which would provide 728m² of office space and 3,287m² of shops, was too tall.
The redevelopment of the site would also involve the removal of public art installed on the existing building’s roof. The applicant proposed moving the artwork, comprising sculptures of foxes and giant cherries installed in 2010, to a new location.
Developer Pagecolt said it was ’obviously disappointed’ at the refusal.
A spokesperson said: ’We believe our design, produced in collaboration with residents, officers and community stakeholders, responded sympathetically to the surrounding conservation area, as it was enhancing and complementing the historic streetscape of Electric Avenue, whilst also creating a new high-quality façade inspired by the surrounding Victorian architecture.
’We are currently considering options for the future of the site.’
Shutterstock electric avenue brixton
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (5)
Chris Dunn20 August, 2019 10:01 am
The existing site looks severely underbearing. This looks like a highly conservative and weak decision by Brixton
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
Paul Finch20 August, 2019 10:06 am
What a pitiful decision.You wonder if the councillor dimwits have noticed the nearby Squire & Partners headquarters building, a wonderful conversion of a building with a scale which made Brixton a significant location. This rejection is a good example of how to give planning a bad name.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
Anon20 August, 2019 10:44 am
Anything is better than what is currently there what an odd decision to reject what looks like a very good proposal
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
Robert Wakeham20 August, 2019 10:47 am
I wonder if perhaps the councillors were somewhat bemused by the elevational detail, with blocked-up (a nod to Rachel Whiteread?) sash windows seemingly playing hide-and-seek with their frames in front of a glazed wall?
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
will jennings20 August, 2019 12:33 pm
Weird decision, the roofline is approximately the same as the two neighbouring properties directly to the west, and somewhat smaller than the tower just to the south.
it's a busy junction of mixed use, market and throughroutes, and seems entirely sensible to have a greater density here.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment