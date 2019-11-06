Eric Parry’s Liverpool Street over-station scheme approved by City

Eric Parry’s 10-storey Crossrail over-station development at Liverpool Street has been approved despite concerns over its impact on local built heritage

The practice submitted plans to the City of London earlier this year to demolish the 1980s One Liverpool Street building at 1-14 Liverpool Street and 11-12 Blomfield Street and replace it with a modern office block.

City Heritage Society chairman Peter Luscombe raised concerns over the structure’s proposed height, while Historic England said it would cause some harm to Bishopsgate Conservation Area.

However, planners said the building’s height was acceptable in the context of larger nearby buildings and with the significant constraints of Crossrail infrastructure on the site.

Yesterday (Tuesday 5 November) the proposal, backed by Aviva, was granted planning approval by City of London councillors.

The scheme will create 10 floors of office space above ground-floor retail units and a triple basement. Terraces and recessed balconies feature at the upper levels.

One Liverpool Street sits in a small pocket between three conservation areas: Liverpool Street, Finsbury Circus and New Broad Street.

Eric Parry Architects said in planning documents: ‘Taking inspiration from the existing buildings at the east end of Liverpool Street, a triple-height mansard is proposed. This gives additional presence to the corner, helping to contain a strong and robust civic façade below.

’The expressive mansard with dormers is within a long tradition of roofscapes within this area.’

Alastair Moss, chair of the Planning and Transportation Committee at the City of London Corporation said: ‘The redevelopment plans approved today will strengthen the already-strong retail and office offer in the Liverpool Street area of the City, consolidating our world-beating financial and professional services presence.

‘London continues to be a magnet for renowned names and significant investment. As the UK’s leading financial district, it will remain a hub for workers, tourists and residents in the coming years.’