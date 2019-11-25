Eric Parry unveils new City of London tower

Eric Parry Architects has unveiled plans for a new 36-storey tower in the City of London featuring a huge green wall

50 Fenchurch Street has been home to The Clothworkers Company for almost 500 years and is currently occupied by a seven-storey office block, with a livery hall used by its owner.

Four years ago, Dickson Architects was hired to revamp the building’s interior on behalf of the livery company. But now the Clothworkers wants to demolish the building, ‘relocating’ a 12th-century crypt to make way for the Eric Parry scheme.

The tower would contain a new livery hall in its basement, as well as ground-floor shops, 62,000m² of office space and a public roof garden.

The scheme would also see ‘improvements’ to the Grade I-listed Tower of All Hallows Staining and its Grade II-listed companion, the Lambe’s Chapel Crypt.

The tower would include ’extensive vertical landscaping’ stretching over more than 20 storeys, together with glazing around the rest of the tower and a ceramic façade at the base.

In total, the new development would have 3,000m² of new publicly accessible space, including around 1,500m² of public realm at ground level.

The site sits a stone’s throw from Rafael Viñoly’s Walkie Talkie at 20 Fenchurch Street and around the corner from Parry’s not-yet-built 1 Undershaft. That skyscraper was given formal planning permission last week, three years after it was approved by the City of London’s planning committee.

Eric Parry said: ‘The design journey of this urban proposition has been one of the most remarkable alignments between commerce, culture and the public realm that I have experienced.’