Eric Parry to design centrepiece tower for new-look Bishopsgate Goodsyard

Eric Parry Architects is designing a tower to replace a pair of PLP skyscraper proposals scrapped in the recently downsized Bishopsgate Goodsyard scheme in east London

Joint developers Hammerson and Ballymore have appointed the practice to draw up plans for a 29-storey office building, now the tallest planned in the new, lower-rise City fringe development.

The tower, which will replace the two 46 and 38-storey residential towers proposed in the controversial existing application, will be located on the western edge of the 4.2ha site.

FaulknerBrowns Architects’ radically revised masterplan for the site next to Shoreditch Overground Station was unveiled in November.

It marked a significant change in direction from the original 2014 proposals, which met with opposition over its low levels of affordable housing and fears that the skyscrapers would tower over neighbouring Spitalfields.

Now, instead of a spine of towers along Sclater Street, the residential element will be provided by a mid-rise mansion blocks of between seven and 14 storeys. The number of homes has been reduced from 1,356 to 250.

The development also includes 130,000m² of offices and affordable workspace, 16,260m² of retail space, a 250 to 300-bed hotel and an elevated High Line-style park above the historic Grade II-listed Braithwaite Viaduct.

John Mulryan, group managing director at Ballymore, said Eric Parry Architects was a ‘natural choice’ for the scheme.

He said: ’It’s a signature building and, as a well-respected practice, they have the skill set and the experience required to create something outstanding that acknowledges the history, character and energy of Shoreditch.’

Practice director Eric Parry said: ’We are absolutely delighted to have been appointed to design this prominent building at the head of The Goodsyard redevelopment, masterplanned by FaulknerBrowns Architects. We look forward to the proposal fulfilling the potential of this very important urban site.’

The new scheme will be submitted to the GLA in early 2019 as an amendment to the existing application.

Show Fullscreen Goodsyard ©faulknerbrowns (2 of 2) colour

Bishopsgate Goodsyard design team