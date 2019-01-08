Eric Parry takes over from Chipperfield on Seal House office project

Eric Parry Architects has submitted plans to redevelop Seal House in the City of London – a replacement for an approved, but never built, scheme by David Chipperfield Architects

The £40 million proposal for the site next to Grade II-listed Fishmongers’ Hall will see the existing riverside building, designed by William Holford & Partners in 1978, demolished to make way for a 19,658m² office and retail block.

Developer Sellar Property Group had previously won the go-ahead, a decade ago, for an 18,000m² scheme drawn up by David Chipperfield Architects.

According to Eric Parry, the new 12-storey design will open up the Thamesside elevation to a ’public restaurant space and outdoor dining’ rather than office space in the prior approval.

The project, which is targeting a BREEAM ’Excellent’ rating, includes a free-to-access roof terrace and has been designed to sit below the 51.4m height limit required by the landmark viewing corridor from Greenwich Park towards St Paul’s Cathedral. A timescale for the scheme is not yet known.