Emerging practice selected in Hull waterfront housing contest

Emerging Newcastle practice Harper Perry Architects has won the RIBA’s ideas competition for a flood-resilient development in Hull

The practice, founded by Claire Harper and James Perry in 2015, was chosen ahead of rival bids by Condy Lofthouse Architects of Liverpool and Preston Bus Station renovation architect John Puttick Associates.

A collaboration between AR Urbanism and Greysmith Associates, and a joint entry by Alessandra Covino of BDP and Salvatore Catapano from London’s CBO Architects, completed the shortlist.

Backed by Hull City Council, the Living with Water competition invited architect-led teams to submit ‘unique and distinctive’ concepts for the 1.7ha Humber Quay West and 1.5ha Hull Arena sites, which have been earmarked for a large residential-led redevelopment.

The two-phase ideas competition, organised by the RIBA, was launched 12 years after major summer storms across the UK caused the flooding of about 7,800 houses and 1,300 businesses in the city.

The five shortlisted teams each received £4,000 to further develop their proposals and present to the judging panel. Images of the other teams’ submissions have yet to be revealed.

Charlie Spencer, the founder and executive chairman of Spencer Group which owns the Humber Quay West site, said: ’Once the site has been utilised by the Highways England contractor for the A63 contract it will be available for development.

’The architects have presented an exciting and sustainable scheme to bring the riverside to life in a memorable and distinct style. We wish them the very best of luck and offer our congratulations.’

Hull City Council’s portfolio holder for planning, land and property, Daren Hale: ‘This fascinating competition is just the latest chance for Hull to again show we are nothing short of a world leader in water resilience.’

Hull has a growing population of about 250,000 people but around 90 per cent of its built-up areas sit below the high-tide line, increasing the risk of significant flooding.

Last year Purcell won a contest for a £27.4 million project to redevelop some of Hull’s historic nautical attractions, including the city’s Grade II*-listed Maritime Museum.

The latest contest invited participants to draw up flood-resilient concepts for two major regeneration sites located within the city’s former docklands.

Last year, the RIBA published a report outlining what the Government needs to do to help create homes and communities that are resilient to flood damage.

The judging panel was chaired by RIBA adviser Claire Hodder of Hodder Associates and included Hull City Council urban designer Rob Beardsworth and a representative from the Spencer Group.

