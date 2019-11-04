Unsupported browser

Emerging practice Hills + Co wins go-ahead for Wye Valley bungalow revamp

4 November, 2019 By

Lowlands hills+co.(1) copy copy

  • Lowlands hills+co.(1) copy copy
  • Lowlands hills+co.(8) copy
  • Lowlands hills+co.(2) copy copy
  • Lowlands hills+co.(10) copy copy
  • Lowlands hills+co.(3) copy copy
  • Lowlands hills+co.(11) copy copy
  • Lowlands hills+co.(4) copy copy
  • Lowlands gfplanproposed hills+co copy copy

    Ground floor plans

  • Lowlands ffplanproposed hills+co copy copy
  • Lowlands elestrategy hills+co copy copy

    Elevation strategy

  • Lowlands easteleproposed hills+co copy copy

    East elevation

  • Lowlands northeleproposed hills+co

    North elevation

  • Lowlands southeleproposed hills+co

    South elevation

  • Lowlands southele hills+co

    Existing house

  • Photo of exisitng building

    Existing house

Up-and-coming Gloucestershire-based studio Hills + Co has won planning to overhaul a bungalow in an area of outstanding natural beauty within the Lower Wye Valley

According to the practice, which was founded by ex-RCA graduate Scott Hills in 2015, the project will extensively refurbish and extend the 92m² brick building in Brockweir to create a 190m² home.

The scheme includes a stone plinth and charred timber cladding around the extension.

A spokesperson for the practice said: ’The concept seeks to carefully increase the existing brick mass, whilst stitching in a new modern extension subordinate to the original house, all while turning the focus towards the southern aspect and landscape views.

’Works include a resequencing of the existing entrance and internal spaces; a modern kitchen extension; external terrace area and extending into the roof void creating new bedrooms and long reaching views down the Wye Valley.’

A future timescale is not yet known.

Project data

Location Belmont Road, Brockweir, Lower Wye Valley, Gloucestershire
Local authority Forest of Dean District Council
Type of project Refurbishment and extension
Architect Hills + Co
Quantity surveyor Broadhursts Chartered Quantity Surveyors
Gross internal floor area Total 190m² (existing bungalow 92m²)

South elevation

South elevation

South elevation

Tags

