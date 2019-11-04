Emerging practice Hills + Co wins go-ahead for Wye Valley bungalow revamp

Up-and-coming Gloucestershire-based studio Hills + Co has won planning to overhaul a bungalow in an area of outstanding natural beauty within the Lower Wye Valley
According to the practice, which was founded by ex-RCA graduate Scott Hills in 2015, the project will extensively refurbish and extend the 92m² brick building in Brockweir to create a 190m² home.
The scheme includes a stone plinth and charred timber cladding around the extension.
A spokesperson for the practice said: ’The concept seeks to carefully increase the existing brick mass, whilst stitching in a new modern extension subordinate to the original house, all while turning the focus towards the southern aspect and landscape views.
’Works include a resequencing of the existing entrance and internal spaces; a modern kitchen extension; external terrace area and extending into the roof void creating new bedrooms and long reaching views down the Wye Valley.’
A future timescale is not yet known.
Lowlands ffplanproposed hills+co copy copy
Project data
Location Belmont Road, Brockweir, Lower Wye Valley, Gloucestershire
Local authority Forest of Dean District Council
Type of project Refurbishment and extension
Architect Hills + Co
Quantity surveyor Broadhursts Chartered Quantity Surveyors
Gross internal floor area Total 190m² (existing bungalow 92m²)
South elevation
Readers' comments (1)
Chris Medland4 November, 2019 1:29 pm
very nice
