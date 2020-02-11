Emerging London practice wins contest for Dubai public realm

London-based OF. Studio was chosen from more than 100 entries for the project to design a waterside feature for the 5.6 million m² Dubai Creek Harbour development, which has been masterplanned by CallisonRTKL and will feature a skyscraper centrepiece by Santiago Calatrava.

According to Companies House, the studio’s only director is Italian-born Andia who studied at Argentina’s Universidad de Mendoza and the Architectural Association before joining ZHA in 2012 where he has led major projects in China, Dubai and North Africa.

OF. Studio’s winning LAND-MARK proposal will deliver a ‘fully functional, interactive space for individuals and groups to enjoy shaded comfort and iconic views of the Dubai skyline.’ Second place was awarded to Fabrica Architects of Turkey and third place to Ragaie Architects of Egypt.

Dubai is the largest and most populous city in the UAE and in April will be the first entity within the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region to host a world expo.

Dubai Creek Harbour is a major new mixed-use scheme 33km north-east of the Expo 2020 Dubai site. The 550ha development is backed by UAE developer Emaar and will transform a previously undeveloped inland waterfront site a short distance from the Burj Khalifa skyscraper and Dubai International Airport. It is expected to have 48,500 residential units and a population of 175,000 when completed.

Once complete, it will feature a mix of residential, retail, hotel, office, cultural and community uses centred around a competition-winning supertall tower, designed by Calatrava, and parkland.

A competition to design a 750m² mosque for the site has shortlisted Weston Williamson and Partners, local firm JT+Partners, Singapore’s Formwerkz Architects, Mohammed Makki, and Snøhetta of Oslo. But while the shortlist was announced in 2018, a winner has yet to be announced.

UK artist and stage designer Es Devlin is creating the UK’s showcase pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which opens in October. Foster + Partners, BIG and Grimshaw will also deliver three permanent centrepiece pavilions, focusing on mobility, opportunity and sustainability respectively.