Emerging London practice EBBA wins Spanish plaza contest

The London-based practice – founded by Benni Allan two years ago – was chosen ahead of 50 rival bids to transform the city’s Plaza Santa Ana public space.

The contest was one of three anonymous competitions organised as part of the city’s Concéntrico 05 festival.

The others – focusing on a pavilion at nearby Plaza Escuelas Trevijano and an installation at the Viña Lanciano de Bodegas vineyard – were won by local firms Gadea Burgaz y Pablo Losa Fontangordo and Juan Llamazares Argüelles respectively.

The three winning teams will design and deliver their structures out of Garnica plywood in time for the festival, which runs from 26 April to 1 May next year.

EBBA’s winning scheme features a series of moveable columns which can be ‘reorganised to create new spatial configurations’ during the day and serve as light-up beacons at night.

The contests invited participants to draw up proposals incorporating 20 sheets of Garnica plywood for three landmark sites in Logroño, which is the capital of the Rioja province in northern Spain. The winning teams will receive €2,000 each plus materials to deliver their schemes in time for the festival.