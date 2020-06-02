Elections 2020: How will a new president change the RIAS?

Polls have now opened in the race to replace Robin Webster as president of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS), with the three contenders vowing to speed up change at the historic institution

The new president will be installed at an annual general meeting of the RIAS on 30 June – four days after voting ends.

It will be the only second president since the 1980s to have been directly elected by the membership.

The candidates are Karen Pickering, chair of the board of directors at Page\Park, Christina Gaiger, architect at Helen Lucas Architects, and Gordon Smith, director of GSS Architect.

The three have made commitments on issues including climate change and sustainability, diversity, and equality, reforming procurement and promoting good architecture in Scotland.

But each has also vowed to continue overhauling the 104-year institution, which was accused of lacking proper governance following the resignation of long-time treasurer Neil Baxter in 2017.

Police Scotland and the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator both have ongoing investigations into financial irregularities at the RIAS. The results of an internal probe into the incorporation’s governance during the same period was handed to both bodies last year.

Changes at the RIAS since 2017 were prompted by lobby group A New Chapter. More than 100 Scottish architects demanded change amid claims RIAS was secretive and lacked accountability.

Since then the institution has published a strategy document for how it will ‘inspire’ improvement across a range of issues in Scottish architecture.

Christina Gaiger is the youngest candidate, having finished her Part 1 studies at the University of Sheffield in 2007. She has since worked at Renzo Piano Building Workshop in Paris and Tsao&McKown in New York, before returning to Scotland in 2014 to work for Helen Lucas Architects.

She became a council member for the Edinburgh Architectural Association in April 2019, before becoming an Edinburgh chapter representative for the RIAS in September 2019. Karen Pickering joined Page\Park in 1992 after graduating from the Glasgow School of Art and is currently chair of the board of directors, as well as leader of the practice’s Creative Workspace team.

She is also a board member for Women in Property Scotland and Employee Ownership Scotland, as well as an awards assessor for the Civic Trust and a business contributor to the Scottish Government Economy and Fair Work Committee. Gordon Smith has been a sole practitioner for more than 35 years. He was the only candidate to run against Robin Webster in the previous RIAS election in 2018 and has been a nationally elected RIAS council member since 2016.

He was also president of the Aberdeen Society of Architects from 2009 to 2011 and remains treasurer to the organisation. Smith was also RIAS’s North Scotland representative to the RIBA Council between 2010 and 2016.

Do you think Robin Webster has succeeded in reforming RIAS – and what are the issues facing the organisation?

Gordon Smith: It’s ongoing. As part of the debate within the RIAS, ‘How to tailor the aims and aspirations of all its members coupled with modernisation of internal governance’, we sought the views of all members, not just focus groups; to fully reflect aspirations of members in an inclusive, focused professional organisation. I think Robin would agree that it is easy to promise, but harder to deliver.

Progress has been slow, but it continues. We didn’t hide away from questions being asked, nor can we change history. Where mistakes were made, we held our hands up ensuring that mistakes of the past will not be repeated but where good was undertaken this is also acknowledged. We are a member organisation first. Decisions are collective, only through working together, listening to our members, and respecting differing views, can we achieve our Strategy: creating space for inspiring conversations. Focus on the way ahead.

Karen Pickering: Robin took on a difficult job when he became president. The New Chapter [campaign] exposed all that was wrong with the RIAS. The incorporation had been very inward-looking and covert. Robin and the RIAS Council have learned from that and are changing the way the Incorporation is run. However, I think there is still a long way to go. Robin has done a great job of steadying the ship but now the pace for the rate of change needs to speed up. The main issues for the RIAS are regaining the trust of architects. It needs to shed the image of being a gentlemen’s club. It has to become more relevant to everyday architects in practice and do more for us. I think a lot architects become members just to put the letters after their name. This has to change and the RIAS needs to engage more with architects and students and offer them more.

Christina Gaiger: It was a result of Robin Webster becoming president that I joined the RIAS and actively wanted to become more involved. I have worked closely with him over the last nine months on council, witnessed and contributed to the changes and plans which have been put in motion. This period will always be looked back on as a pivotal time for the RIAS. There is still work to be done and the reform is not complete. I want to build on the start that he has made, take the mantle and run with it, completing the governance structure changes to enable a more contemporary and dynamic organisation. One of the biggest issues we’re facing, alongside supporting the profession through the repercussions of the pandemic, is how the RIAS finds it’s voice for members; how it communicates, advocates and binds the profession together.

What is the biggest issue facing architects in Scotland?

Karen Pickering: The greatest challenge the profession will face is recession. This will not just effect architects in Scotland but architects throughout the UK. There will be more competition for fewer projects, with the prospect of fees being lowered even further. The RIAS needs to support our architects by being in dialogue with the Scottish Government for support, so that fees do not drop below a reasonable level. The wellbeing of architects will also be a big issue, as the stress of keeping a business going in difficult times can take its toll. We need greater collaboration between the RIAS and the RIBA, as they need to unite to help our architects through this. As the country begins to emerge from lockdown it seems that much will change. With the greater recognition of the need to address the climate emergency, this crisis can become the catalyst to make things happen.

Christina Gaiger: I cannot talk about issues facing the profession without first acknowledging the coronavirus outbreak. There are architects up and down the country that are going through an incredibly difficult time. It will affect us all in different ways. For some, understandably, their primary focus will be job security and financial stability and the RIAS should do it’s best to support the profession through this time. Alongside this, architects are concerned that there has been a loss of focus on the larger overarching issue of the global climate emergency. It is key that architects are central to conversations about the post pandemic environment with a focus on carbon reduction. We should take this opportunity to stop and think about our next move, as opposed to rush to build again by any means. To innovate, collectively problem-solve, share knowledge and design responsibly.

Gordon Smith: It is vital the RIAS understand the key problems faced and how best represent and support members, never more so as 2020 ensues, a fast-moving situation with significant social and economic implications. We all share concerns about the position of the architectural profession in society and the value of organisations as RIAS. We must engage with our members and society in general. Consideration two distinct time frames:

Short-term issues arising to existing projects

Medium-term productivity drop-off and decreased workload

The biggest problem we face is climate change. We need to make a big change in the way we work, with RIAS leading on climate change, environment and sustainability committing to continuously improve the social/environmental impacts of design aligned with a green recovery. Secondly, procurement leading on processes and outcomes identifying potential new procurement routes where design quality of new buildings and their fitness for purpose is paramount.

Why are you the right person to take the job?

Christina Gaiger: Running for president really wasn’t on my mind when I first joined the RIAS. Having backed reform through A New Chapter, I got involved to make a difference. I’m standing as a direct result of being inspired and empowered by those around me. As president, I would want to do exactly that for every architect in Scotland and beyond – inspire and empower. My thoughts and intentions have been clear and consistent from the beginning of my campaign. My passion is clear and I’m excited for what the RIAS could be; a vibrant, active and influential community of architects in Scotland.

Gordon Smith: The RIAS, the leading voice for excellence in the built environment in Scotland, in restoring that influence, respect and reputation creating opportunities for its members; it cannot be done alone, but by listening to members, striking a balance between practical realities underpinned by clear, focused actions we can achieve the aspirations of the membership and future strategic direction.

Pledging to launch new initiatives building upon the momentum already developed by my predecessor’s I believe we now need continuity to consolidate where we are in that process. Having worked in local authority, large practice and as a sole practitioner, personal involvement with RIAS and RIBA at both local and national level; gives me the experience to work for every member throughout Scotland. My only promise is I will approach the task with enthusiasm, commitment, and integrity, working tirelessly for the membership, at a time when it is needed more than ever.

Karen Pickering: I lead a practice delivering UK wide projects and have a passion for architecture and also for the business of architecture. I have extensive practice experience and political skills which are needed when leading. As a director of an employee owned business I understand the governance and transparency that is required for running a successful organisation. I also understand that you need to consult with the wider membership to help make informed decisions and good communication is essential.

I have a dynamic and enthusiastic attitude and I hope to energise the Incorporation and transform its traditional image. I am an outspoken architect and very visible in the construction industry and would aim to reach out to that network and get more people involved with the RIAS. I would hope that seeing me as president would encourage more architects to become members but also show that the RIAS is becoming more inclusive.