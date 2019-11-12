Election 2019 survey shows slump in architecture’s support for Labour

With exactly a month to go until the general election on 12 December, the AJ can reveal the initial findings from an online poll into how the profession intends to vote

According to the survey, which will remain open and has so far been completed by more than 300 architects, students and architectural technologists, the profession will be backing Labour more than any other party at the ballot boxes next month.

However, the percentage of respondents who said they would be voting for the Labour party (37 per cent) is significantly lower than the 64 per cent who said the same before the previous election in 2017.

Show Fullscreen Aj election survey poll november 2019

The Lib Dems are running in second place (30 per cent) with the Conservatives in third (13 per cent).

Interestingly however, the AJ’s 2017 survey showed Labour only backed by 35 per cent of respondents early in the campaign, with the party’s support massively picking up as polling day neared – a trend that reflected the wider electorate.

The results also showed that Brexit is the most important issue for respondents when deciding who to vote for, with nearly half (49 per cent) saying it was their highest priority when choosing. The parties’ policies on the environment (19 per cent) and the economy (9 per cent) were among voters’ other top priorities.

Yet only 25 per cent of those polled thought the election outcome would break the Brexit deadlock.

Last week both the Conservatives and Labour revealed plans to invest heavily in construction, funded by a significant rise in public borrowing.

Labour said it planned to create a £400 billion cash pot, managed from a new Treasury office based in the north of England, which would fund schools, hospitals, care homes, council houses, transport and energy.

Meanwhile the Conservatives have said they will end austerity and pledged to deliver an ‘infrastructure revolution’. However, both parties have yet to release their manifestos.