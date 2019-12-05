Election 2019: Survey shows profession's support for Labour increasing

With less than a week to go until the general election on 12 December, the AJ’s survey reveals support for Labour is growing in the profession

In the online poll, which was completed by more than 550 architects, students and architectural technologists, 39 per cent of respondents say they will be backing Labour at the ballot boxes.

This is an increase from the 37 per cent who said they would be voting for the party when the figures were first compiled early last month. Among female respondents support for Labour is even stronger (44 per cent).



However, the proportion of respondents backing the Labour party in the upcoming election is still significantly lower than the massive 64 per cent who said the same before the last one in 2017.

There has also been a rise in support for the Conservatives, who have gained two percentage points and now have 15 per cent of the vote. But backing for the Liberal Democrats has slipped back from 30 per cent to 27 per cent of those polled.

The figures also show that Brexit remains the most important issue for respondents when deciding who to vote for, with 45 per cent saying it was their highest priority when choosing. The parties’ policies on the environment (18 per cent) and the economy (10 per cent) were among voters’ other top priorities.

Yet only a quarter of those polled thought the election outcome would break the Brexit deadlock.

One respondent said: ’I honestly don’t know any more [if the election will impact the Brexit impasse. All the parties are telling lies and trying to call out the opposition. Ultimately Parliament is broken and I’m hoping this election will help to repair it irrespective of government.’

Asked ’What one thing would you want the new government to do for the profession?’ answers varied from deregulation to the lowering of business rates.

But pleas to ’incentivise sustainability’ and bring in zero carbon standards were common, as were calls ‘to sort out its housing policy’.