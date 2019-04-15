Edward McCann gets go-ahead for 240m² home in historic walled garden

London’s Edward McCann Architecture has won approval to build a 240m² family home within the historic walled garden of a listed house close to Glastonbury

The scheme will sit in the grounds of the Grade II-listed Pennard house, in East Pennard, Somerset, and provide a new home for its current owners, Harry and Georgina Dearden.

According to the practice, the existing mainly 17th century building has found ’a new life as an events venue’ for weddings and yoga retreats, which means it no longer works as a family home.

The ‘discrete’ two-storey development on the sloping site will have four bedrooms and is estimated to cost around £660,000 to construct.

Work is expected to start on site in July and complete in March 2020

Architect’s view The proposals manage the conflicts of the brief of providing a family home while minimising the impact of development on the walled garden. The building is a variation on lean-to additions, the most common typology of development in walled gardens. The two principal blocks of the building lean to opposing sides of the wall that divides the garden north-south. Inside the building the wall becomes a connecting, rather than dividing feature, forming a spine with connective corridor and openings, allowing a transition over this boundary between the two parts of the house. Model of Pennard house The north part has private functions including study/meeting room with bedrooms on the first floor. It is a solid element with its own interior, with openings punctured into it. This volume sits away from the wall, only lightly linked to it with a glass roof enclosing the East-West corridor. The southern part houses public functions including kitchen/dining and living rooms. This is a single-storey element with large openings accessing the south garden and views eas -west. An expressed eave runs the perimeter of both blocks tying them to their context and providing a covered walkway and solar shading. New walls at ground floor are from rammed earth – a qualitatively different manifestation of earth from the brick of the garden walls. The first floor of the northern block is timber clad with a timber frame. The frames supporting the eaves around the building are steel.

Project data

Location East Pennard, Somerset

Type of project New build house within a historic walled garden

Client Harry and Georgina Dearden

Architect Edward McCann Architecture

Landscape architect N/A

Planning consultant Matt Williams of Brimble, Lea & Partners

Heritage Consultant Richard McConnel of Context One Heritage and Archaeology

Structural engineer Beveridge Chartered Structural Engineers

M&E consultant N/A

Quantity surveyor Not Confirmed

CDM adviser Edward McCann Architecture

Lighting consultant N/A

Main contractor TBC

Funding Private

Tender date Mid-June 2019

Start on site date End July 2019

Completion date March 2020

Contract duration 8 months

Gross internal floor area 240m²

Form of contract and/or procurement JCT IC 2016 (or possibly a management contract with a project manager employed by the client)

Annual CO2 emissions SAP assessment based on earlier scheme variation = Dwelling Carbon Dioxide Emission Rate (DER) of 19kg/m²

Total cost Approx £550,000