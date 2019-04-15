Unsupported browser

Edward McCann gets go-ahead for 240m² home in historic walled garden

15 April, 2019 By

    East elevation

    South elevation

    North elevation

    Section

    Section

    Section

    First floor plan

    Ground floor plan

    Site

    Site

    Site

    Site

    Site

    Front of the existing Pennard House

    Existing Grade II-listed Pennard House in Somerset

London’s Edward McCann Architecture has won approval to build a 240m² family home within the historic walled garden of a listed house close to Glastonbury

The scheme will sit in the grounds of the Grade II-listed Pennard house, in East Pennard, Somerset, and provide a new home for its current owners, Harry and Georgina Dearden.

According to the practice, the existing mainly 17th century building has found ’a new life as an events venue’ for weddings and yoga retreats, which means it no longer works as a family home.

The ‘discrete’ two-storey development on the sloping site will have four bedrooms and is estimated to cost around £660,000 to construct.

Work is expected to start on site in July and complete in March 2020 

Architect’s view

The proposals manage the conflicts of the brief of providing a family home while minimising the impact of development on the walled garden. The building is a variation on lean-to additions, the most common typology of development in walled gardens.

The two principal blocks of the building lean to opposing sides of the wall that divides the garden north-south. Inside the building the wall becomes a connecting, rather than dividing feature, forming a spine with connective corridor and openings, allowing a transition over this boundary between the two parts of the house.

Edward mcann pennard house somerset (2)

Model of Pennard house

The north part has private functions including study/meeting room with bedrooms on the first floor. It is a solid element with its own interior, with openings punctured into it. This volume sits away from the wall, only lightly linked to it with a glass roof enclosing the East-West corridor. The southern part houses public functions including kitchen/dining and living rooms.

This is a single-storey element with large openings accessing the south garden and views eas -west. An expressed eave runs the perimeter of both blocks tying them to their context and providing a covered walkway and solar shading.

New walls at ground floor are from rammed earth – a qualitatively different manifestation of earth from the brick of the garden walls. The first floor of the northern block is timber clad with a timber frame. The frames supporting the eaves around the building are steel.

Project data

Location East Pennard, Somerset
Type of project New build house within a historic walled garden
Client Harry and Georgina Dearden
Architect Edward McCann Architecture
Landscape architect N/A
Planning consultant Matt Williams of Brimble, Lea & Partners
Heritage Consultant Richard McConnel of Context One Heritage and Archaeology
Structural engineer Beveridge Chartered Structural Engineers
M&E consultant N/A
Quantity surveyor Not Confirmed
CDM adviser Edward McCann Architecture
Lighting consultant N/A
Main contractor TBC
Funding Private
Tender date Mid-June 2019
Start on site date End July 2019
Completion date March 2020
Contract duration 8 months
Gross internal floor area 240m²
Form of contract and/or procurement JCT IC 2016 (or possibly a management contract with a project manager employed by the client)
Annual CO2 emissions SAP assessment based on earlier scheme variation = Dwelling Carbon Dioxide Emission Rate (DER) of 19kg/m²
Total cost Approx £550,000

 

