Duo designs river pier for Barking Riverside

London practices Beckett Rankine and Anthony Carlile Architects have drawn up plans for a new pier at the Barking Riverside development on the River Thames
The pairing created concept designs for the 168m² jetty to the east of the capital which, once complete next year, will be used by the Thames Clipper River Bus service.
Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands’ 10,000-home Barking Riverside development has been dubbed ’Barcelona-on-Thames’ by a local council chief.
The new pier would give residents aqua-access to central London within 45 minutes.
Sean Collins, co-founder and chief executive of Thames Clippers, said: ’The addition of a stunning new pier at Barking Riverside is an incredibly exciting milestone for Thames Clippers.
’It creates a new and unique gateway to the development and will allow residents to travel into the centre of the capital and beyond.
’As our 24th and easternmost pier on the network it also extends our route by 4km and is a significant step in our commitment to expand yet further east and our target to operate a route that spans over 50km of the river by 2025.’
Barking Riverside pier by Beckett Rankine and Anthony Carlile Architects
Source: Beckett Rankine and Anthony Carlile Architects
Project data
Location Barking Riverside
Local authority London Borough of Barking and Dagenham
Type of project Barking Riverside Pier
Client Barking Riverside
Architect Beckett Rankine and Anthony Carlile Architects
Planning consultant Barton Willmore
Structural engineer Beckett Rankine
M&E consultant Hoare Lea
Quantity surveyor Beckett Rankine
Lighting consultant Candesce Lighting
Funding Barking Riverside, LBBD
Tender August 2020
Tender award November 2020
Completion September 2021
Contract duration 11 months
Shelter internal floor area 168m²
