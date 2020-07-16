Duo designs river pier for Barking Riverside

London practices Beckett Rankine and Anthony Carlile Architects have drawn up plans for a new pier at the Barking Riverside development on the River Thames

The pairing created concept designs for the 168m² jetty to the east of the capital which, once complete next year, will be used by the Thames Clipper River Bus service.

Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands’ 10,000-home Barking Riverside development has been dubbed ’Barcelona-on-Thames’ by a local council chief.

The new pier would give residents aqua-access to central London within 45 minutes.

Sean Collins, co-founder and chief executive of Thames Clippers, said: ’The addition of a stunning new pier at Barking Riverside is an incredibly exciting milestone for Thames Clippers.

’It creates a new and unique gateway to the development and will allow residents to travel into the centre of the capital and beyond.

’As our 24th and easternmost pier on the network it also extends our route by 4km and is a significant step in our commitment to expand yet further east and our target to operate a route that spans over 50km of the river by 2025.’

Show Fullscreen Barking Riverside pier by Beckett Rankine and Anthony Carlile Architects Source: Beckett Rankine and Anthony Carlile Architects Barking Riverside pier by Beckett Rankine and Anthony Carlile Architects