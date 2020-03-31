Unsupported browser

Dubai expo set to be delayed until 2021

31 March, 2020 By Merlin Fulcher

The UK Pavilion, located in the Opportunity district, has been designed by Es Devlin Studio on the theme 'Innovating for a Shared Future'

The UK Pavilion, located in the Opportunity district, has been designed by Es Devlin Studio on the theme 'Innovating for a Shared Future'

  • The UK Pavilion, located in the Opportunity district, has been designed by Es Devlin Studio on the theme 'Innovating for a Shared Future'

  • UK pavilion designed by Es Devlin with Veretec, Avantgarde, Atelier One, and Atelier Ten

  • UK pavilion designed by Es Devlin with Veretec, Avantgarde, Atelier One, and Atelier Ten

  • UK pavilion designed by Es Devlin with Veretec, Avantgarde, Atelier One, and Atelier Ten

  • Asif Khan has completed a trio of seven-storey gateways for the Expo 2020 Dubai

    Source:Image by Helene Binet

  • Asif Khan has completed a trio of seven-storey gateways for the Expo 2020 Dubai

  • Asif Khan has completed a trio of seven-storey gateways for the Expo 2020 Dubai

  • Fosters + Partners, who opened a Dubai office in 2017 to cope with their burgeoning workload in the region, have designed the Mobility pavilion – arguably modelled on a fidget spinner

    Fosters + Partners, who opened a Dubai office in 2017 to cope with their burgeoning workload in the region, have designed the Mobility pavilion – arguably modelled on a fidget spinner

  • One of three larger thematic pavilions planned for EXPO 2020 in Dubai, the Sustainability pavilion by Grimshaw Architects will sit alongside 34 national pavilions. The design draws inspiration from natural processes like photosynthesis. The form of the pa

    One of three larger thematic pavilions planned for EXPO 2020 in Dubai, the Sustainability pavilion by Grimshaw Architects will sit alongside 34 national pavilions. The design draws inspiration from natural processes like photosynthesis. The form of the pavilion is in service to its function; capturing energy from sunlight and fresh water from humid air

  • The Opportunity pavilion by Australian practice Cox Architecture is made from organic materials, including timber, 2,500 tonnes of stone and 111 km of woven rope – it replaces a previously mooted, much larger design by Danish practice BIG

    The Opportunity pavilion by Australian practice Cox Architecture is made from organic materials, including timber, 2,500 tonnes of stone and 111 km of woven rope – it replaces a previously mooted, much larger design by Danish practice BIG

  • Morocco

    The Morocco pavilion, designed by OUALALOU + CHOI for the Opportunity district

  • Austria

    The Austrian pavilion designed by querkraft architekten for the Opportunity district on the theme 'Every Good Idea Begins with the Right Question'

  • Azerbaijan

    The Azerbaijan pavilion designed by Simmetrico for the Sustainability district on the theme of 'Seeds for the Future'

  • Belarus

    The Belarus pavilion designed by NÜSSLI Adunic AG for the Opportunity district on the theme 'Forest of Future Technology'

  • Belgium

    The Belgian pavilion designed by Assar Architects and Vincent Callebaut Architectures for the Mobility district on the theme 'Smart and Green Belgium 2050'

  • Brazil

    Three practices have collaborated on the Brazilian pavilion; JPG.ARQ, MMBB and Ben-Avid – for the Sustainability district, appropriately on the theme 'Together for Diversity'

  • China

    The Construction Engineering Design Group Corporation Limited will produce the Chinese pavilion for the Opportunity district on the theme 'Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind - Innovation and Opportunity'

  • Czech republic

    Formosa AA have designed a 'Czech Spring' themed pavilion for the Sustainability district

  • Finland

    JKMM have designed the Finnish pavilion for the Mobility district on the theme 'Sharing Innovative Competences'

  • France

    Atelier du Prado Architectes and Celnikier & Grabli have designed the French pavilion for the Mobility district on the theme 'Light, Lights'

  • Germany

    LAVA: Laboratory For Visionary Architecture, with multiple partners, have designed the German pavilion for the Sustainability district on the theme 'Campus Germany'

  • Italy

    The Italian pavilion has been design by Carlo Ratti, Italo Rota, Matteo Gatto, F & M Engineering for the Opportunity district on the theme 'Beauty Connects People'

  • Japan

    Yuko Nagayama and NTT Facilities have designed the Japanese pavilion on the theme 'Join. Sync. Act.' for the Opportunity district

  • Korea

    Mooyuki Architects have designed the pavilion for the Republic of Korea on the theme of 'Smart Korea, Moving the World to You', which will be situated in the Mobility district

  • Luxembourg

    Metaform have designed the Luxembourg pavilion on the theme 'Resourceful Luxembourg' for the Opportunity district

  • Monaco

    AODA and OOS have designed the Monaco pavilion on the theme 'Monaco 360° – a World of Opportunities' for the – you guessed it – Opportunity district

  • Montenegro

    Matija Vukovic has themed their design for the Montenegro pavilion in the Sustainability district on 'Montenegro - Blessed by Nature'

  • Netherlands

    V8 architects have designed the Netherlands pavilion for the Sustainability district on the theme 'Uniting Water, Energy and Food'

  • New zealand

    Jasmax have designed the New Zealand pavilion for the Sustainability district on the theme 'Care for People and Place'

  • Norway

    Rintala Eggertsson Architects, Expomobilia and FiveCurrents have designed the Norwegian pavilion for the opportunity district on the theme 'Norway as a world-leading ocean nation'

  • Oman

    Adi Architecture have designed the Omani pavilion for the Mobility district on the theme 'Oman – Opportunities over Time'

  • Philippines

    Budji + Royal Architecture + Design have designed the Philippines pavilion for the Sustainability district on the theme 'Bangkóta: Philippine Coral Reef'

  • Poland

    WXCA have designed the Polish pavilion for the Mobility district on the theme 'Creativity Inspired by Nature'

  • Russia

    The Russian pavilion has been designed by Tchoban SPEECH and Simpateka Entertainment Group for the Mobility District

  • Saudi arabia

    The Saudi Arabia pavilion, designed by Boris Micka Associates, for the Opportunity district is themed 'The sky is the limit'

  • Singapore

    The Singapore pavilion, designed by WOHA, will be net-zero energy and on the theme 'Nature. Nurture. Future.'

  • Spain

    The Spanish pavilion has been designed by Amann-Canovas-Maruri for the Sustainability district on the theme 'People and Places'

  • Sweden

    The Swedish pavilion has been designed by Alessandro Ripellino Arkitekter, Studio Adrien Gardère and Luigi Pardo Architetti on the theme 'Co-Creation for Innovation' for the Sustainability district

  • Switzerland

    As well as collaborating on the pavilion for Monaco, OOS have designed the Swiss pavilion for the Opportunity district on the theme 'Belles Vues'

  • Thailand

    The Thai pavilion has been designed by Index Creative Village on the theme 'Mobility for the future' for, unsurprisingly, the Mobility district

  • Turkmenistan

    Tekmil have designed the Turkmenistan pavilion for the Mobility district on the theme 'Power of five'

  • United Arab Emirates

    Host nation United Arab Emirates' pavilion has been designed by Santiago Calatrava 'in the shape of a falcon in flight'

  • Ukraine

    The Ukrainian pavilion will present inventions and the innovative spirit of Ukraine in the Opportunity district under the theme 'Smart Ukraine: Connecting Dots'

  • USA

    The American pavilion will be themed 'What Moves You? The Spirit of Mobility' – involving over 90 partners, Curtis Fentress is responsible for the pavilion architecture

The organisers of Expo 2020 Dubai have postponed the mega event for a year because of the ‘fast-moving and unpredictable’ situation caused by coronavirus

Expo 2020 Dubai said it was supporting a recommendation by its steering committee to delay the festival, which originally was due to open in October and run till the following April.

UK artist and stage designer Es Devlin is creating the UK’s showcase pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, while Foster + Partners and Grimshaw are delivering centrepiece pavilions, focusing on mobility and sustainability respectively. Asif Khan completed a trio of seven-storey gateways for the site earlier this year.

The postponement follows a review into the impact of the pandemic on preparations for the expo and feedback from participating countries. The decision needs to be ratified by the Bureau International des Expositions and its members before a new date can be announced. 

A statement by the organisers said: ‘These are extraordinary times and we, in common with our other stakeholders, expect to experience many challenges over the months to come. We remain firm in our collective aim to deliver an Expo that is true to its time and to our shared, urgent priorities. But it is clear that this is not the right time.

‘While everyone involved in Expo 2020 Dubai remains firmly committed, many countries have been significantly impacted by Covid-19 and they have expressed a need to postpone Expo’s opening by one year, while they focus on overcoming this challenge.’

