DSDHA’s expansion of National Youth Theatre approved

DSDHA has unveiled designs for a ‘radical’ £4.4 million expansion of the National Youth Theatre’s (NYT) home in Islington, north London

The project, approved last month (14 January) by Islington Council, includes an additional 200-seat studio theatre and four new rehearsal spaces at the NYT’s Holloway Road base.

It will allow the theatre to double the number of young people it can work with – from 3,000 to about 6,000 each year. The project has been awarded £2 million from the Mayor of London’s Good Growth Fund.

DSDHA’s designs, which were broadly welcomed by the Mayor of London’s design review panel, also include a new pavilion, with an accessible entrance on Holloway Road, and co-working facilities.

The £2 million grant has been match-funded by the Kirby Laing Foundation, with other funding coming from the London Marathon Charitable Trust, the Christina Smith Foundation and the City Bridge Trust.

DSDHA director Deborah Saunt said: ’Our radical redevelopment at the National Youth Theatre will enable this vital part of Great Britain’s cultural infrastructure to deliver more of its fantastic work in the arts and education at a national scale.

’It will also consolidate their presence within London by bringing much-needed local and environmental benefits and support at grass roots level, providing a welcoming front door for young people to engage in theatre.’

National Youth Theatre chief Paul Roseby said: ’Redeveloping our north London home is game-changing for our charity and the young people we serve. It will enable us to double the number of young creatives we work with in the building and make us more sustainable to the benefit of future generations of talent who will come through our doors.’

Building work will commence in May. The opening of the new building is planned for late Spring 2021.