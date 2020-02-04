DSDHA’s expansion of National Youth Theatre approved

DSDHA has unveiled designs for a ‘radical’ £4.4 million expansion of the National Youth Theatre’s (NYT) home in Islington, north London
The project, approved last month (14 January) by Islington Council, includes an additional 200-seat studio theatre and four new rehearsal spaces at the NYT’s Holloway Road base.
It will allow the theatre to double the number of young people it can work with – from 3,000 to about 6,000 each year. The project has been awarded £2 million from the Mayor of London’s Good Growth Fund.
DSDHA’s designs, which were broadly welcomed by the Mayor of London’s design review panel, also include a new pavilion, with an accessible entrance on Holloway Road, and co-working facilities.
The £2 million grant has been match-funded by the Kirby Laing Foundation, with other funding coming from the London Marathon Charitable Trust, the Christina Smith Foundation and the City Bridge Trust.
DSDHA director Deborah Saunt said: ’Our radical redevelopment at the National Youth Theatre will enable this vital part of Great Britain’s cultural infrastructure to deliver more of its fantastic work in the arts and education at a national scale.
’It will also consolidate their presence within London by bringing much-needed local and environmental benefits and support at grass roots level, providing a welcoming front door for young people to engage in theatre.’
National Youth Theatre chief Paul Roseby said: ’Redeveloping our north London home is game-changing for our charity and the young people we serve. It will enable us to double the number of young creatives we work with in the building and make us more sustainable to the benefit of future generations of talent who will come through our doors.’
Building work will commence in May. The opening of the new building is planned for late Spring 2021.
Project data
Client National Youth Theatre of Great Britain
Architect DSDHA
Local authority London Borough of Islington
Landscape architect DSDHA
Planning consultant Gerald Eve
Structural engineer Akera Engineers
M&E consultant cc|be
Quantity surveyor Gardiner & Theobald
CDM adviser Butler & Young
Funding GLA Good Growth Fund; London Marathon Charitable Trust; Kirby Laing Foundation
Start on site date Spring 2020
Completion date Summer 2021
Gross internal floor area 2,260m²
Form of contract and/or procurement JCT/Traditional
Annual CO2 emissions n/a (minor development)
Total cost £4.45 million
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.