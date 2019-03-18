DSDHA submits plans for park at Broadgate

DSDHA has submitted plans for a major upgrade of a park in the heart of London’s Broadgate office campus

The south London practice’s proposals for Exchange Square next to SOM’s 1990 Exchange House and Liverpool Street Station have been handed into the City of London Corporation.

The 6,000m2 scheme, for developer British Land, would see the amount of green space in the square quadrupled along with the creation of a water feature, a restaurant and event space.

British Land launched a public consultation last year on its wider plans for Broadgate, which include a 14-storey building designed by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris at 1-2 Broadgate.

According to the developer, specifically commissioned research showed that putting good design at the heart of urban development could improve mental health and personal wellbeing.

British Land’s head of Broadgate, David Lockyer, said: ‘We’re excited about the opportunity to create a new park at Broadgate that will help improve people’s wellbeing and can be enjoyed by all the community.’

The AJ last year reviewed the first phase of DSDHA’s renovation of the Grade II*-listed Economist Building – now Smithson Plaza – in London.