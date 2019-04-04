DSDHA lands major Belgravia housing development for Grosvenor

DSDHA has been picked by Grosvenor to draw up plans for a major redevelopment of a 1950s housing estate in Belgravia, central London

The practice has been appointed by the developer to create a new ’residential-led’ scheme on Cundy Street. Replacing 111 private flats and a 40-home council estate, which will be demolished.

The existing mansion blocks were built on a bombsite in the early 1950s but, according to Grosvenor’s consultation website, the post-war architecture is ‘not in keeping’ with the traditional Belgravia streetscape.

The developer said the upcoming expiry of leases on the existing residential blocks meant there was a ‘rare opportunity’ to deliver more homes, new amenities and ’wider, more generous streets’.

In addition to the private flats the new scheme, to be called the Cundy Street Quarter, will replace a council estate managed by Westminster.

A report by the local authority said it was ‘committed to rehousing’ the 38 secure council tenants and two temporary accommodation households who currently live in the block.

Paul O’Grady, location director at Grosvenor Britain & Ireland, said: ’Our ambition is to create a new inclusive neighbourhood that meets the needs of residents and businesses today whilst ensuring that it respects the area’s heritage and will stand the test of time.

’Through a sensitive but comprehensive development, we can deliver a significant increase in much-needed housing for Westminster and more affordable homes, as well as consider new uses such as senior living.’

’By investing in the surrounding streets and squares there is also an opportunity to for us create new amenities, better public spaces and job opportunities.’