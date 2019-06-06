dRMM wins planning for mixed-use scheme in Hackney Wick

Stirling Prize-winning practice dRMM has won planning permission for a residential and office scheme in Fish Island, Hackney Wick

The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) approved the plans for the redevelopment of the site on Monier Road.

The scheme, for housebuilder Taylor Wimpey, will see the existing industrial buildings on the 0.5ha site demolished to create 148 homes and 3,530m² of office space.

The project is next to the Fish Island Conservation Area, and includes a triangular seven-storey building in red brick on the site’s eastern edge and a two-storey base of creative studio space.

It also comprises townhouses along Beachy Road and terraced four to five storey apartment buildings along Monier Road.

The scheme, which dRMM worked on with landscape architect SpaceHub, received a large number of objections from local residents concerned about the scale of the proposals. But planning officers decided the height and massing was appropriate.

dRMM associate director Judith Stichtenoth said: ‘This is a scheme that responds to the historic fabric and creative atmosphere of the area by establishing a rich mix of living, creative, work and leisure space.

‘The scheme will generate a distinct community that will integrate well with its existing neighbours.’